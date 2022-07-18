ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Firefighter Catches Baby Dropped from Window After Fire Breaks Out in Hyde Park Home

By Joel Brussels
parentherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn off-duty Boston firefighter became a hero on Sunday morning, catching a baby tossed by his neighbor, the tot's desperate mother, from the second story of a Hyde Park home engulfed in flames. Department spokesman Brian Alkins said the firefighter was unaware of what was going on until he...

www.parentherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Worcester Police Seek 3 Missing 16-Year-Olds Last Seen Wednesday Night

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for three teenagers who have been reported missing. Authorities say Sabrina Dirgham, Thomas Noponen and Caleb Coburn, all 16, left a home on Queen Street at some point Wednesday night and did not return. Police did not give physical descriptions of the teens or...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Found Dead in Everett Home

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home early Tuesday morning. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said police were called to the home on Central Avenue around 4:22 a.m. and found the 38-year-old victim dead inside. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyde Park, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify man who died after being pulled from Saugus lake

SAUGUS, Mass. — Authorities have identified a man who died after being pulled from a lake in Breakheart Reservation in Saugus over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a man struggling to swim in Silver Lake around 5 p.m. Sunday pulled 21-year-old Maynor Salas Lopez, of Lynn, out of the water and began performing CPR, according to Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com

Lynn man pulled from Saugus lake has died

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man pulled from a Saugus lake at the Breakheart Reservation Sunday has died. The man has been identified as Maynor Salas Lopez of Lynn, according to the State Police. A preliminary investigation suggests that Lopez, who was at Breakheart with his family, entered Silver...
SAUGUS, MA
ABC6.com

Car crashes into school bus in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said that a car crashed into a school bus Tuesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m., when the driver of the car rear-ended the bus at the stoplight at the intersection of Route 18 and Cove Road. There were...
NECN

Man Pulled From Water at Mass. Reservation Dies

A man has died after being pulled from the water at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, officials said. Massachusetts State Police responded to the recreational area around 5:20 p.m. Sunday for a call of a person in distress in Upper Pond. The Saugus police and fire departments, as well...
SAUGUS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Boston Herald#Norton St
CBS Boston

Off-duty firefighter catches baby from second-floor window during house fire

BOSTON -- A 15-month-old baby is safe after the child's parents threw the baby out of a window while their Boston home was on fire Sunday morning. An off-duty firefighter who lives on the first floor of the multi-family home caught the baby. Firefighters were called to Norton Street in Hyde Park around 7:10 a.m. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the multi-family home when crews arrived. The baby's mother jumped from a second-floor window, according to the fire department. She, along with the baby's father, needed to be transported to a hospital for treatment. One of them suffered severe cuts from broken glass. A family member came to pick up the baby. It took crews about an hour to knock down the heavy flames. By that time, the fire had spread from the first and second floors to the roof, the fire department said.  A total of seven residents were displaced and about $500,000 was done in damages. No firefighters were hurt.The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. 
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Driver in Deadly RI Clam Shack Crash Identified

The woman who drove into picnic tables at a Rhode Island clam shack last week, killing a woman, was identified Monday. The driver is Jacqueline Rougier, 83, the Warwick Police Department told NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash took place at Tommy's World Famous Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Missing Harvard Woman Was Last Seen In New Hampshire, Police Say

The Harvard Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Massachusetts woman who was last seen in New Hampshire. Mary Anderson, age 23, of Harvard, was last seen in Hudson, N.H. around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, Harvard Police said on Facebook. Anderson was seen driving...
NECN

Black Bear ‘Looking for Snacks' Breaks Into NH Home

A large black bear broke into a home in Hancock, New Hampshire, early Monday morning in search of snacks. No one was hurt, but police are urging residents to be "cautious and alert" amid a growing number of bear sightings across the region. Authorities arrived at the Old Dublin Road...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts husband charged in connection with repeatedly stabbing wife to death

FRAMINGHAM – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester Baker have confirmed that Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, 40 of Framingham has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing his wife, Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva, 30 of Framingham at their Taylor Street home last night. On July 17,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man threatened MBTA bus operator for ‘driving to slow,’ challenged toughness of officers

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man was arrested after police say he threatened an MBTA bus operator before he challenged the toughness of officers during a subsequent confrontation. Officers responding to a report bus driver being threatened by a passenger in the area of Highland Avenue and Benton Street in Somerville on Friday learned 22-year-old Wakell Steele had demanded his money back, accusing the victim of “driving to slowly.”
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. hiker flown to hospital after suffering medical episode on NH mountain

BEAN'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was flown to the hospital after he suffered a medical episode while hiking a mountain in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to a call for a medical emergency on the summit of Mount Pierce around 2:30 p.m. found a hiker who was in need of immediate treatment, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Man dies after shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a man died following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Sunday. Police were called at 9:14 p.m. to the area of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street, where they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy