CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 60s Thursday night with mainly clear skies. High temperatures Friday will be in the 80s with mostly sunny skies and a chance to see a pop-up shower during the evening hours. The UV index will be very high as well at about an 8 which means you can burn in as little as 15 minutes. Make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen if you’ll be out for an extended period of time.

