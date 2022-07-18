'Big Brother' couple Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson celebrate birth of third child

July 18 (UPI) -- Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are celebrating the birth of their third child together.

Graf, 31, announced Sunday on Instagram that she welcomed a daughter, Atlas, with Nickson on Saturday.

Fellow Big Brother alums Corey Brooks and Brent Champagne were among those to congratulate Graf and Nickson in the comments.

"Congrats guys!!!! This is awesome," Brooks wrote.

"Congratulations you two!" Champagne said.

Nickson confirmed the news and shared photos with his baby girl on his own account.

"Me and my new baby girl, Atlas @atlasnickson," he captioned the post.

Graf and Nickson also have two older daughters, Maverick, 3, and Carter, 2. In addition, Nickson has a daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship.

Graf and Nickson met during Big Brother Season 19, which aired in 2017. The couple married in October 2018 and announced in January that they were expecting their third child.

"A lot of you have already guessed it and it's nice to not have to hide it anymore. We prayed for you & now we can't wait to meet you #nicksonaddition," the pair said on Instagram.

Graf and Nickson are also known for winning The Amazing Race Season 30, which aired in 2018.