Outage strikes Louisiana food stamp debit card system

By Dionne Johnson
cenlanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) released a statement Sunday, July 17, confirming the a (SNAP) benefits outage. DCFS has...

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

cenlanow.com

LDWF: Lifetime license cardholders can now purchase duplicates online

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says lifetime license cardholders can buy a duplicate lifetime license online or from a retail vendor. Lifetime license holders will still be able to receive a duplicate card through the mail or in-person at LDWF headquarters, according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Louisiana#Food Stamp#Dcfs#Ebt
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Entergy recommends thermostat setting of 78 degrees to lower bill

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Entergy recommends keeping your home thermostats set at 78 degrees or higher for the best cost efficiency. David Freese, Senior Communications Specialist, says it’s in fact the biggest tip they are able to provide during the summer heat. “We do want our customers to understand that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Louisiana Medicaid Awards $673,000 to 2 Universities

BATON ROUGE (press release) — Louisiana Medicaid is awarding more than $673,000 in federal dollars to the LSU Health Sciences Center and Pennington Biomedical Research Center to conduct research on covered Medicaid priorities over a two-year period. Findings from the research projects will guide policy-making and promote innovation and...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Day 2 of Louisiana qualifying

Parks leaders said they want to provide fun events and games in areas they call “play deserts,” in hopes to get kids in shape and away from crime. A Shreveport grandmother said it’s an ongoing struggle to find the right formula. Grand reopening of David Raines Health...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Oilfield worker evacuated from Louisiana platform following illness

SOUTHWEST PASS, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield platform worker was evacuated Wednesday morning from a Louisiana platform near Southwest Pass. According to the Coast Guard, watch standers received notification around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday of a 49-year-old male experiencing severe abdominal pain. The worker was stationed on platform West Delta...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Breaux Bridge, Natchitoches named to 15 most “Charming Southern Small Towns” in U.S.

(KLFY) — TripsToDiscover.com has named the two Louisiana towns to its 15 Most Charming Southern Small Towns in the U.S. Breaux Bridge and Natchitoches both represent Louisiana on the list, which stretches from Texas to Kentucky. TripsToDiscover.com is described as a “digital travel magazine with a monthly readership of over 1.6 million people,” according to a press release.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana SNAP benefits system down, DCFS says

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system is down, DCFS confirmed Sunday afternoon. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied....
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Obstruction of Mail

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Obstruction of Mail. Louisiana – On July 20, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Sierra Hudson, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to obstruction of mail in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1701 on July 15, 2022. Hudson was sentenced to five years’ probation, 100 hours of community service, a $1,000.00 fine, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee by United States District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Scammers targeting Amazon shoppers in Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Better Business Bureau is warning Amazon customers in Southeast Louisiana to look for scammers. In recent weeks, the agency has received several complaints from customers who say they are getting suspicious calls or emails from someone claiming to be with the retail giant. Cynthia Albert,...
theneworleanstribune.com

Nearly 3000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Louisiana Today

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,998 new COVID-19 cases on July 20. Of those cases 666 are reinfections or someone who has had a positive test for viral COVID-19 within the last 90 days. A total of 735 hospitalizations have been reported and three deaths are reported for July 20, as well.
LOUISIANA STATE

