Outage strikes Louisiana food stamp debit card system

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Obstruction of Mail. Louisiana – On July 20, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Sierra Hudson, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to obstruction of mail in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1701 on July 15, 2022. Hudson was sentenced to five years’ probation, 100 hours of community service, a $1,000.00 fine, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee by United States District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
