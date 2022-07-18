ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Back-To-Back Blazes In Passaic Doused

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3JNI_0gjc8nMI00
379 Monroe Street, Passaic Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused a pair of back-to-back blazes in Passaic.

The first ignited in the rear second-floor bedroom and partially extended to the attic of a small house on 9th Street, just off South Street, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, responders said.

Firefighters knocked the two-alarm blaze down in minutes and had it under control moments later.

Barely 20 minutes later, a basement fire across town brought the city's bravest to the Don Polin restaurant, which has connecting apartments above and behind.

That fire was quickly extinguished, as well.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Four Dead In Newark Crash With Tractor Trailer

Four people died in a crash involving two cars and a tractor trailer early Saturday, July 23 in Newark. A car rear-ended a tractor-trailer then burst into flames, trapping occupants around 4:30 a.m. on Frelinghuysen Avenue, developing reports say. Another vehicle was severely damaged. The four who died apparently suffered...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

4 Dead in Fiery Early AM Crash in Newark

Four people were killed early Saturday morning in a fiery three-car collision in Newark, authorities said. Police responded to Frelinghuysen Avenue and Evergreen Avenue just after 4:15 a.m. for a crash and found three cars engulfed in flames. Four people who were trapped in the cars all died of their...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazes#South Street#Accident#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys One Prospect Park Home, Ravages Another

Firefighters from surrounding towns rushed to aid their colleagues in Prospect Park after a noontime house fire spread to a neighboring home.Initial reports of an occupant possibly trapped thankfully proved unfounded after the fire broke out on the second floor of the primary North 11 Street home, …
PROSPECT PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Route 17

A fire incinerated the cab of a tractor-trailer on Route 17. The rig ignited on the southbound highway in Ramsey just before the Franklin Turnpike exit and across from the Shannon Rose restaurant, sending a column of black smoke skyward that could be seen for miles. Police temporarily closed both...
RAMSEY, NJ
NBC New York

80-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Dogged NJ Inferno; 4 Firefighters Hurt

A devastating overnight inferno that took hours for firefighters to get control of has displaced at least 18 families and left an 80-year-old woman dead, New Jersey officials said Friday. The fire started around 12 a.m. at an apartment building in East Orange and quickly overtook the 4-story building. Fire...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a car in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Deal Lake Drive and Kingsley Street in Asbury Park. The victim was reported to be conscious and alert, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Shooting That Killed Beloved Newark Corner Store Owner

A 24-year-old murder suspect wanted in a corner store killing in Newark was captured in Kearny, authorities said. Quadree Richardson, 24, is accused of fatally killing Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, of Belleville, while he was working at a corner store on the 200 block of South 10th Street Sunday, July 17, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. Richardson was charged with first degree murder and two weapon offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man, 22, Arrested In Triple Shooting: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Central Jersey has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting, authorities said. Jhamir Hoagland, of New Brunswick, was charged in the Saturday, July 16 incident, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. At approximately...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Ex-Con Charged With Shooting Haskell Man In Paterson

Investigators cracked the July 4th weekend shooting of a Haskell man in Paterson with the arrest of an ex-con in Haledon, authorities said. Juan Pereyra, 32, was captured by Haledon police in the area of Belmont Avenue and Tilt Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, they said. Detectives had identified...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Secaucus Walmart Carjackers Nabbed In Newark: Police

Two men who robbed and carjacked a woman at knifepoint in the Secaucus Walmart parking lot were arrested in two separate stolen cars in Newark, authorities said. Xavier Cenpin and Caliente Gaillard, both 19, of Newark, robbed and carjacked the 66-year-old woman at the Park Plaza Drive Walmart around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Contractor Airlifted After Bad Fall At Franklin Lakes Home

A cleaning service contractor was airlifted following a bad fall at a Franklin Lakes home, authorities said. The 34-year-old contractor with Jose’s Cleaning Services of Ridgefield Park was cleaning gutters and power-washing the Crest Place home near Kells Pond just off Pulis Avenue when he fell two stories around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cop shoots man running with gun, officials say

A Paterson police officer investigating the sound of gunfire in the city last month shot a man who was running from the area and refused to stop, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. The office Friday released body camera footage from the incident. The incident began unfolding around...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
319K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy