More details released on Beaver Dams man arrested for 2020 police assault, chase

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have released more information on the arrest of a man accused of leading police on a chase and running officers off the road almost two years ago.

Nicholas Ingersoll, 26, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on July 14 for the September 2020 incident. Police said that Ingersoll was recently released from state prison and arrested after serving a two to six-year sentence on charges from Schuyler County.

In 2020, Ingersoll allegedly led police on a vehicle chase that started in the City of Corning. Corning Police and State Police were involved in the chase, and Ingersoll allegedly ran a Corning PD vehicle off the road. He also tried to run a NYSP off the road by driving at them head-on, police said.

Ingersoll was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including:

Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon (class-B felony) (2 counts)

1st-degree Reckless Endangerment (class-D felony) (three counts)

2nd-degree Assault (class-D felony)

2nd-degree Criminal Mischief (class-D felony)

4th-degree Criminal Mischief (class-A misdemeanor)

1st-degree Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (class-D felony)

3rd-degree Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle (class-A misdemeanor)

Ingersoll is currently being held in the Steuben County jail.

In 2019, Ingersoll was arrested on similar charges for a high-speed chase from Montour Falls into Chemung County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.