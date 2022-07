MANCHESTER, NH – Just after 1 a.m. on July 17, Manchester Police Officers responded to the sound of gunfire in the area of Concord and Elm streets. At the time, numerous officers, including dedicated foot patrol officers, were working to disperse a large and unruly crowd in the area of Elm and Lowell streets. Officers were working to break-up several fights when gunfire was heard coming from the area of Concord Street. Officers immediately ran toward the sound of the gunfire and encountered numerous individuals fleeing the area.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO