There is an extreme heat warning in most of New York State today. Heat Index Values are expected to be in the 90s and 100s. Governor Hochul issued a warning to residents to make sure they stay safe in the heat. Some people think heat warnings are exaggerations, but heat stroke is real and it can quickly kill people and pets alike. That's why it's important to not only look out for yourself and your family today but also make sure your fur baby is safe.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO