BALTIMORE – Having just outlasted the Orioles to win, 7-6, at Camden Yards, the Yankees’ minds were on reliever Michael King, who abruptly exited Friday night’s game. “Kind of a somber mood in here after the game,’’ starter Jameson Taillon said as King was having his right elbow examined in the trainer’s room, amid fears that the right-hander had suffered a season-ending injury.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 MINUTES AGO