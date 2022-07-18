ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Family of two-year-old with leukemia seeks help from blood donors

By WLOX Staff
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-year-old Coast girl is fighting every day with her rare blood cancer and needs your help. Amora Swanier overcame being born prematurely at four pound and is now jumping a new...

bslshoofly.com

Shelter Crisis in Hancock County

Local shelters are beyond capacity and working with few resources. Learn how you can help through volunteering, donating or adopting. How can you say “no” to this face?. MISSY, a five-month-old Cur/Pittie mix, was dumped at our shelter after hours with absolutely no regard for her safety or well-being. If you are familiar with Texas Flat Road, you may know that we are located on a busy highway traveled daily by 18-wheelers. Missy definitely had a guardian angel watching over her. She is shy and gentle and seems way too serious for her tender age. But she is very playful, friendly, and loving with her kennel mate, another pup around her age. She seeks out affection and wants nothing more than to curl up in our volunteers' laps and soak up all the love she can.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
