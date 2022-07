Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. On those sweltering summer days when temperatures hit well above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, there are few things besides an iced cold beverage and a blasting air conditioner that can keep you cool. And while it's easy to put ice into a hot cup of coffee or tea, you're often left with a sad, watered-down version of your favorite beverage that ultimately doesn't do the trick. Fortunately, making your favorite iced drinks at home has never been easier with the help of this little machine from Mr. Coffee, which shoppers swear makes the perfect pitcher of iced tea without turning on a hot stove.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO