'Get Outside' benefit concert with Jordan Davis aims to bring community together

Get Outside, a local nonprofit organization that aims to help kids recreate outside for their mental and physical health, is hosting a benefit concert with country singer Jordan Davis.

The concert will be held July 27 at 8 p.m. at Staheli Family Farm, which is helping with the event and providing the space for parking and the concert. There will be 2,500 total tickets available, but by the end of the day on Thursday, 1,500 of those tickets had already been purchased, said Sherrie Staheli, owner of Staheli Family Farm.

Matthew Mizukawa, the founder of Get Outside, said he had been thinking about combining his two passions, live concerts and helping kids with outdoor recreation, and a benefit concert came to mind. Incidentally, while assisting Staheli's mom during a hospital visit, the two ran into each other and found common ground for the concert and begin to plan.

“To me, it's kind of the perfect venue for this concert," Staheli said.

Mizukawa is hoping to use the proceeds from the concert to provide more trips like skiing up in Brian Head, mountain climbing, and swimming with the adolescents involved with Get Outside. The funds from the concert will all go directly to the nonprofit.

Get Outside goes through the local schools as a club and allows kids to join for outdoor recreation. There are scholarships for low-income youths who qualify for free or reduced school lunches in order to give them the opportunity to go climbing or hiking at no cost.

Mizukawa also owns Synergy Entertainment, which hosts and organizes live music in Southern Utah, and set up the benefit concert with Jordan Davis.

At the benefit concert, there will be local food trucks to provide food and refreshments, although no outside food may be brought in for safety purposes during the concert. There will also be areas for setting down blankets and lawn chairs, but tents and umbrellas are prohibited.

“I would just encourage people to support it, support all the concerts, all the things that go on, but support the concert,” Staheli said.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and parking help will be provided by the Washington City Rotary Club during the event. Radio station New Country 94.9 will be at the event as well and giving away tickets to those who listen to the radio.

To buy tickets for the Get Outside benefit concert, visit stahelifamilyfarm.com .

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: 'Get Outside' benefit concert with Jordan Davis aims to bring community together