Man kills estranged wife outside Lehigh Valley warehouse, claims she was not the target, cops say

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO: Evette Martinez, mother of Anicia Jordalyn Martinez, female, born July 30, 2008 in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Yan'ciel Anuel Rivera a/k/a Yanciel Anuel Rivera, male, born November 27, 2018 in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, and Serenity Michelle Martinez, female, born January 10, 2020 in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. The biological father of Anicia Jordalyn Martinez is Michael A. Martinez. The biological father of Yan'ciel Anuel Rivera a/k/a Yanciel Anuel Rivera and Serenity Michelle Martinez is Joshua Maurice Rivera. A petition has been filed and a hearing has been scheduled to put an end to all rights you have to your children, Anicia Jordalyn Martinez, Yan'ciel Anuel Rivera a/k/a Yanciel Anuel Rivera, and Serenity Michelle Martinez. That hearing will be held in the Courtroom of Judge Patrick T. Barrett, Berks County Courthouse, 633 Court Street, Reading, PA on August 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. If you fail to attend the hearing, the hearing will go on without you and the Court may end your rights to your children, Anicia Jordalyn Martinez, Yan'ciel Anuel Rivera a/k/a Yanciel Anuel Rivera, and Serenity Michelle Martinez. You have the right to be represented at the hearing by a lawyer. You should take this paper to your lawyer at once. If you do not have a lawyer, contact the office set forth below to find out where you can get legal help: Lawyers' Referral Service of Berks County Berks County Bar Association 544 Court Street Reading, PA 19601 Telephone No. 610-375-4591 To obtain a copy of the Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights prior to the hearing date listed above, or if you have any questions, please contact Berks County Children and Youth Services at: Carmen J. Bloom, Esquire Taylor V. Stark, Esquire Attorney for Berks County Children and Youth Services Berks County Services Center 633 Court Street, 11th Floor Reading, Pennsylvania 19601-4323.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO