Allentown, PA

Man kills estranged wife outside Lehigh Valley warehouse, claims she was not the target, cops say

By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
An Allentown man claimed he had a plan to kill his estranged wife’s boyfriend early Friday morning, but instead fatally shot his wife, who had filed for a protection-from-abuse order the day before her death, investigators said. Surveillance video recorded the shooting that left 44-year-old Maria I. Guzman-Rodriguez...

