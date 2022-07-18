ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ross Stores expands into new markets in June, July

By Marianne Wilson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss Stores continue to grow the footprint of its two banners. The off-price retailer opened 21 Ross Dress for Lessand eight dd's Discounts stores across 12 different states in June and July. The openings included locations in...

