Ross Stores expands into new markets in June, July

Meijer and other Michigan retailers are celebrating the passage of legislation that protects physical retailers as well as consumers from organized online retail fraud. Meijer partnered closely with government officials, other retail partners and the Michigan Retailers Association to pass the Michigan INFORM Act, cracking down on retail fraud conducted through online marketplaces. The law is part of a concerted effort by retailers, consumer advocates and government officials to enact state-level versions of the INFORM Consumers (Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers) Act introduced in the U.S. Senate in March 2021. Ohio and Illinois passed similar state-level bills earlier this year.
