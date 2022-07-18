ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Hot, humid with spotty storms

By Jennifer Correa
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVvwa_0gjbtFpl00

MIAMI - Drier weather returns to South Florida this week but before it does Monday afternoon will be hot, humid and with spotty storms.

Temperatures will top 90 degrees Monday afternoon with the development of storms along the sea breeze.

Monday afternoon storms will first impact the western cities in Broward and Miami-Dade but have the potential to push east during the late afternoon rush hour.

Tuesday will be drier and hazy thanks to Saharan Dust sliding across the area. Rain chances will remain low at least through Thursday while the heat indices rise into dangerous conditions.

Feels-like temperatures will hit the triple digits making it a scorcher for several until storm coverage increases again. The return more moisture is expected on Friday and through the weekend.

Forecast high temperatures will hit the low 90s and possibly the mid-90s from Tuesday through Thursday with heat indices at or above 100 degrees. Relief from the heat is forecast to occur Friday when scattered storms return to South Florida.

The tropics remain inactive with no development expected in the next 5 days.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Feel-like temps in triple digits, again

MIAMI - Another hot day in South Florida with Wednesday afternoon highs in the 90s and feel-like temperatures soaring above the 100-degree mark. In fact, some cities across Broward and Miami-Dade may hit 105 degrees on the heat index scale. This dry and hot setup continues for Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances between 10 to 20 % there will not be any relief from this excessive heat. Excessive heat poses threats when hanging out outside or working outdoors during the middle of the afternoon so it is critical to drink plenty of water, try to take breaks under shaded areas or go into a building with A/C. Most importantly, never ever leave a child or pet in a car. Summer storms return on Friday and the rain chance rises through the weekend into early next week. Scattered storms during Friday and weekend afternoons are expected to bring relief from these hot summer days.  
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami Civic

View leaving from the cruise

I was in Hollywood a couple months ago. Ft Lauderdale is just north. From the beach you can clearly see the planes landing and taking off like a giant conveyor belt and the cruise ships coming and going like delivery trucks. its a big machine. (u/grambell789)
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

I-95 detour issued in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detour has been issued for drivers who use Interstate 95 in the Fort Lauderdale area. The southbound lanes between Sunrise and Broward boulevards will be closed starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes will remain open. It’s...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Heat Indices#Saharan
trazeetravel.com

French bee Launches Miami (MIA) to Paris (ORY)

French bee, France’s first smart-cost, long-haul airline, recently added its fourth U.S. route, with affordable fares starting at $281 each way for travel from Miami (MIA) to Paris Orly Airport. The route departs in December 2022. “Paris remains one of the most desired international destinations in the world for...
MIAMI, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Luther Campbell Net Worth 2022: Hidden Facts You Need To Know

On December 22nd, 1960, in Miami, Florida, a boy named Luther Roderick Campbell was born. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired Luther’s name, and he was reared by a Jamaican and a Bahamian family with four other children. Every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Campbell was compelled by his mother to leave the house regardless of whether or not he worked.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Sweltering afternoon sun, rain chance increases for the weekend

MIAMI - It may have been a bit stormy Wednesday night, but Thursday morning South Florida woke to dry conditions with temperatures in the low 80s. Highs soar to the low 90s once again in the afternoon and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity. A few showers will be possible late morning. Spotty storms may develop in the afternoon but as the southeast breeze builds, that onshore flow will likely steer the bulk of the action inland and to the west coast.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Officials: Starvation threat not over for Florida manatees

MIAMI - Fewer manatee deaths have been recorded so far this year in Florida compared to the record-setting numbers in 2021, but wildlife officials cautioned Wednesday that chronic starvation remains a dire and ongoing threat to the marine mammals. Between Jan. 1 and July 15, about 631 manatee deaths have been confirmed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. That compares with 864 during the same period last year, when a record number of manatees died mainly from a lack of seagrass food, which was decimated by water pollution. The five-year average of manatee deaths in that time frame...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSVN-TV

Miami Gardens police chase ends in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the chase once again. A vehicle was on the move from Miami Gardens and was stopped by Miramar Police around Southwest 24th Street and 61st Avenue, Tuesday morning. The driver bailed out of the car only moments ago. Officials have since set up...
MIRAMAR, FL
thenextmiami.com

Miami Getting 7-Hour Nonstop Flights To Vancouver

Air Canada is launching nonstop flights between Miami and Vancouver later this year. According to a schedule released by the airline, service will begin December 17, and run three times weekly through April 29. Air Canada will use a 737-MAX8 on the route. The new plane allowing for narrowbody service...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Residents of this U.S. city face a huge spike in rents

Miami, known for its celebrity hotspot Millionaires Row, is now also making a name for itself as the city of painfully high rents. Through May, rent soared nearly 40% in the Magic City over the last year, according to recent data from CoreLogic, a provider of real estate research. The median rent in the Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall area is now a hefty $2,435.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Restaurants to Open in Miami in 2022 (So Far)

Each city's restaurant scene is a reflection of itself. For Miami, that means an ever-evolving roster of restaurants from cities like New York and London, along with small places opened by locals with passion. And, like Miami, the restaurants on this list are an eclectic bunch ranging from a weekly...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Miami-Dade Commissioners Approve 1% Property Tax Reduction

No. 1 - An Uber driver was attacked and forced out of their own vehicle during a carjacking in Miami Gardens Tuesday morning, officials said. Miami Gardens Police said the incident took place just after 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 199th Street. The white Toyota Corolla was later found abandoned in Miramar, where officers searched it at the scene near the 6100 block of Southwest 24th Street. Footage showed officers approaching the car with weapons drawn. Police did not say if the Uber driver, who was not identified, was injured.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
71K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy