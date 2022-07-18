ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Authorities Continue Search for Man Who Went Missing in Alkali Lake

By Derek Miceli
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Grant County, WA) -- The search is still on for the body of a man...

UPDATE: Man's body recovered Monday at Alkali Lake

SOAP LAKE — The body of a man presumed drowned was recovered Monday in Alkali Lake. Grant County deputies returned to the lake, located near Soap Lake, Monday morning to resume the search for 67-year-old Soap Lake resident Mauricio Cardenas. Using a drone, deputies found the man’s body near where he was last seen.
Video Released of Grant County Shootout From July 10

Back on Sunday, July 10th, Grant County Deputies and Moses Lake Police engaged in an exchange of gunfire with a wanted suspect, near Moses Lake. Now, bodycam video released of initial contact by Deputy. That Sunday afternoon, Spokane bounty agents were trying to apprehend a wanted felony suspect, 42-year-old Robert...
WATCH: Central Basin Investigative Team releases body cam footage from July 10th shooting

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Central Basin Investigative Team has released body camera video of the officer involved shooting in Moses Lake on Sunday, July 10th. Investigators said the body camera video shows the initial contact between Deputy Tyson Voss of the Grant County Sheriff's Office and 42-year-old Robert Gwinn. Deputy Voss' body camera is activated as he attempts to stop Gwinn who is traveling in a Nissan passenger vehicle.
Car crashes into home in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - A local teen who was reportedly testing his vehicle’s limits ended up in a house Monday afternoon. Moses Lake Police say 18-year-old Nathaniel Avalos was speeding when he failed to navigate a corner. Police say Avalos lost control, drove through a yard and crashed into the front of a house at 432 N. Paxson Drive in Moses Lake.
Suspect refused to come out, so K9 Rex went in

A standoff with a man who barricaded himself in the bathroom of a Moses Lake home last weekend ended when K9 Rex was sent inside. Moses Lake police said Sebastian Hester, 29, had entered the residence on Pennsylvania Street illegally Saturday morning and threatened to kill the homeowner. Police said...
Chelan teen badly burned after allegedly setting fire to rodeo barn

A Chelan teen suffered third-degree burns and was hospitalized at Seattle’s Harborview Medical after allegedly setting fire to a small barn at the Chelan Rodeo Grounds Sunday afternoon. The fire followed a reported car theft in Chelan at about 12:30 p.m., said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Operations...
Six fires reported between Ephrata and Moses Lake

EPHRATA - iFIBER ONE News is getting reports about six fires that have broken out along SR 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake as of Monday afternoon. At least four spot fires broke out in the area of Neppel Road near Moses Lake and are nearly out with crews doing mop up.
Othello man injured, cited for DUI in rollover crash north of Mesa

OTHELLO — A 53-year-old Othello man was injured and later cited for DUI in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon on state Route 17 about 10 miles north of Mesa. Narciso A. Gomez Sanchez was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck south on SR 17, at milepost 20, when he drove off the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Teen arrested after rash of graffiti in Othello

OTHELLO - Two teens experienced the long arm of the law after they were arrested and cited for allegedly damaging property with spray paint in Othello over the last couple of weeks. On Monday, Othello Police notified the public about its investigation into 18-year-old Estella Ramirez-Braziel and a 16-year-old girl,...
Suspects identified in robbery, assault near Othello

OTHELLO — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two suspects allegedly involved in a robbery and assault Monday near Othello. Gloria Romero, a 41-year-old Othello resident, was booked into jail for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree theft. The second suspect, 36-year-old Michael J....
Large Brush Fire Burning South of Chelan Covers 750 Acres

The 3-alarm fire near Stayman Flats Road and US 97A in Chelan County is now estimated to cover 750 acres. Evacuation levels were kept in place overnight, except for one address on Stayman Flats Road, which was lowered from Level 3 to Level 1. A 'stand-by" emergency shelter has been...
Keyes Fibre fire started in an oven and did extensive damage

Multiple fire agencies spent more than 10 hours battling a three-alarm fire that caused extensive damage at Keyes Fibre in north Wenatchee Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. The fire started in an oven at the manufacturing facility and burned through much of the main building and the roof. Kay...
Suspect arrested in sales of burgled goods

WENATCHEWE — A Leavenworth man sought by authorities after multiple vacation home break-ins has been apprehended. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies had been seeking Kevin Michael Waters, 33, under an arrest warrant since June 24. Authorities say Waters was arrested last week in Pend Oreille County. He was booked...
UPDATE: Two people killed in motorcycle wreck near Leavenworth identified

LEAVENWORTH — The Chelan County coroner has identified the two people killed in a motorcycle vs. pickup truck collision Thursday night north of Leavenworth. Jason A. Rude-Jonason, 42, and Tiffany L. Rutherford, 42, both from Leavenworth, died when the motorcycle they were on collided with the back of a 1996 Ford F-150 while heading south of SR 207, just north of Highway 2, according to the state patrol.
Grant County Shooter Facing Attempted 1st Degree Murder Charge

The suspect from a wild shootout and chase July 10th near Moses Lake is facing severe charges. The Quincy Police Department is helping lead the investigation. Due to transparency and fairness requirements, no one from the Grant County Sheriff's Office or Moses Lake PD is involved in the investigation. The afternoon of July 10th, 42-year-old Robert Gwinn was spotted driving a 2010 Nissan Altima by Deputies Tyson Voss and Nic Dirks of the Grant County Sheriff's office. They were assisting bail bondsmen from Spokane, who are attempting to apprehend Gwinn near Moses Lake.
