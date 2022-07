COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Consensus college women’s basketball player of the year Aliyah Boston turned down a late invitation to the ESPYS awards show, saying the offer was even more hurtful than not being asked to attend. Boston helped the South Carolina Gamecocks win the NCAA title by defeating Connecticut in April. She swept the national awards as the game’s top player, including the Wooden and AP awards. Boston, voted the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, had hoped to attend and was disappointed when not asked. “It hurt more to see ESPN change course and invite me only after social media caught wind of it,” Boston posted on Twitter on Wednesday. “Respectfully, I declined.”

