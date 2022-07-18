ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erasmo Ramirez tosses three scoreless innings on mound Sunday

fantasypros.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErasmo Ramirez tossed three scoreless innings on the mound for the Nationals Sunday, allowing one hit and...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

MLB Trade Value Risers & Fallers: Corey Seager, Luis Castillo, Nick Castellanos (2022)

Each week, FantasyPros publishes a fantasy baseball trade chart. The chart contains player values designed to help you assess the overall weight of both sides of a trade. The weekly trade charts also keep track of the changes in a player’s value from the previous week. But sometimes, the reasons for a change aren’t obvious. “Why is player X gaining three points in value this week when player Y, who had an even better week, remained the same?”
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Jeisson Rosario hits for cycle in Double-A

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-6 vs. Louisville Bats. CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, SB — 28th steal of 2022. 2B Oswald Peraza 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K, SB, fielding error — 20th steal. SS Oswaldo Cabrera 0-4, 2 K. 3B Miguel Andújar 0-3, BB. 1B...
MLB
fantasypros.com

5 Totally Wonky Second-Half Predictions (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

On April Fool’s Day, I made some outrageous, terrible predictions just for fun. Let’s check in on those to see how they’re looking thus far, shall we?. 1. Diego Castillo (2B, SS – PIT) will be more valuable at the end of the year than Oneil Cruz (SS – PIT).
MLB
fantasypros.com

Desmond Ridder signs four-year rookie deal

Just in time for Atlanta Falcons training camp starting on July 19, QB Desmond Ridder signed his four-year rookie contract worth $5.36 million. (Field Yates on Twitter) Previous offseason word coming out of Atlanta has said various things regarding the status of QBs Ridder and Marcus Mariota, but the consistency is often that Ridder will at least give Mariota a run for the QB1 position. The Falcons brought in Mariota to seemingly be the team's starter before drafting Ridder in the third round. Neither quarterback requires high investment in fantasy with Mariota going at QB31 and Ridder going at QB39, according to FantasyPros average draft position. The Cincinnati product was seen as a fairly pro-ready option in the draft who could start sooner rather than later, depending on his situation. Ridder is worth an investment in superflex and dynasty leagues with the potential to see action in the latter half of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Leonard Fournette minicamp weight 'not a good sign'

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports "coaches were not happy, and that's an understatement," in response to Leonard Fournette beginning mandatory minicamp weighing nearly 260 pounds. (BucsWire) Fantasy Impact:. Fournette has yet to impress the Tampa Bay coaching staff this offseason after not attending OTAs and now beginning...
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Jeff Wilson to operate as 49ers' primary backup

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, RB Jeff Wilson is expected to be the San Francisco 49ers' primary backup running back behind RB Elijah Mitchell. (Matt Barrows, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Shanahan-led offenses have been confusing for fantasy managers every season, and 2022 isn't expected to be any...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Rodney Hudson 'returning and will play in 2022'

Hudson returning to the lineup is great news for the Cardinals offensive outlook in 2022. Their passing game was far more successful a year ago with Hudson on the field to the tune of 8.1 YPA versus 7.3 YPA with him sidelined. This gives Kyler Murray and his pass-catchers: DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, and Zach Ertz a boost in their respective fantasy stocks. James Conner will also certainly benefit as the Cardinals ran their rushing behind their center a staggering 53% of plays with 4.2 YPC.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Champs crowned in All-Star week baseball, softball championships

COMPTON, Calif. -- The Compton Youth Academy proved to be a gracious host for this week's baseball and softball tournaments among MLB programs from urban areas. Perhaps it was too gracious of a host. Compton's baseball and softball teams each fell in the championship games Monday, with the MLB Develops...
COMPTON, CA
fantasypros.com

Wan'Dale Robinson signs his rookie contract with Giants

New York Giants second-round pick WR Wan’Dale Robinson signed his rookie deal — a four-year contract worth about $8.2 million. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Coming out of Kentucky, many considered the pick of Robinson to either be a reach or redundant to second-year WR Kadarius Toney. But after investing high draft capital into both players, the Giants will likely find a way to utilize both of their skill sets at the same time. Both Robinson and Toney are capable of running from the slot and are most dangerous with the ball in their hands. Robinson is a former running back, and you can tell in his play style. At just 5-foot-8, he put up 1,334 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his final college season. In Year 1, though, he may not be more than a gadget player, which is reflected in his average draft position of WR102. In a deep Giants receiving room, he may not be relevant this season outside of dynasty formats.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Steven Souza Jr. announces retirement Tuesday

Steven Souza Jr. took to his twitter account Tuesday morning to officially announce his retirement from Major League Baseball. (Steven Souza on Twitter) Souza suited up for the Nationals, Rays, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Dodgers, and Mariners during his eight-year MLB career. In 505 games, he slashed .229/.318/.411 with 72 home runs, and 207 RBIs.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Christian Watson signs four-year rookie deal

The Green Bay Packers have signed rookie WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract, according to ESPN's Field Yates. (Field Yates on Twitter) Watson is entering a WR core in flux after the Packers moved WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and lost WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs. With an absurd 224 targets to redistribute in Green Bay, someone is bound to emerge as a winner. However, QB Aaron Rodgers hasn't been known as a guy to throw to rookies so far in his career. The aforementioned Adams and Valdes-Scantling have tied for the most passes caught by a rookie from Rodgers at just 38 each. However, somebody has to catch those missing targets, and Watson might just become a beneficiary based on need. Watson is currently being drafted on average as the WR55 in PPR formats, according to FantasyPros, just eight spots behind teammate WR Allen Lazard who has been with the Packers for four seasons and has never caught more than 40 passes.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB All-Star Game extra innings: Home Run Derby to decide winner

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is finally here. And just in case it goes to extra innings, there's a new way to decide the winner: a home run derby. The All-Star Game is preceded by the Home Run Derby a day before the big game that features a healthy amount of long balls. But for the first time ever, if tonight's game ends in a tie after the nine innings, an additional Home Run Derby will be used to decide the winner.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Aaron Ashby lasts one inning on mound Sunday against Giants

Aaron Ashby lasted just one inning on the mound for the Brewers Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits while also striking out two in the Brewers' 9-5 loss to the Giants. Ashby has failed to reach the fifth inning in three of his last four starts on the mound for the Brewers, posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in that span. The left-hander carries a 4.57 ERA and 1.49 WHIP to go along with a 10.83 K/9 ratio in 18 appearances (12 starts) on the mound this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fantasypros.com

NFBC Hitting Guide for Week 16: Esteury Ruiz, Ramón Urías, Leody Taveras (2022)

The MLB All-Star break is upon us, but there’s still fantasy baseball to plan for at the NFBC, where we can hopefully plan for the long term and maximize some at-bats in the short term. Rosters will lock on Thursday of this week and then again on Friday. Of note for the first part of the week are the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Oakland Athletics — each team plays a doubleheader on that day, so there’s a chance to double up on at-bats with those teams.
MLB
fantasypros.com

18 Best Ball Values to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL season is less than two months away. While the Scott Fish Bowl is wrapping up, it’s too soon to start redraft leagues. Instead, Best Ball drafts are an excellent way to fill your fantasy football desires in the offseason. Furthermore, you can scratch the fantasy itch without adding a dozen new leagues to manage come the fall.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Bobby Brown III suspended for six games

Bobby Brown III has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. (Jonathan Jones on Twitter) After being selected in the fourth-round of the 2021 draft, Bobby Brown III was not a difference maker on the Rams defense. The Texas A&M product only tallied 22 snaps through 10 regular season games. With Sebastian Joseph-Day departing in free agency, the team was hoping for Brown to take the next step in year-two, but that hope will now have to be put on hold until Week 8 vs the San Fransisco 49ers.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 15 (2022)

This is the first time in nearly three months that fantasy managers can take a minute and catch their collective breath. It’s been a daily grind of monitoring box scores, scouting minor leaguers, and hoping against hope to avoid catastrophic injury. The All-Star break is a time to reassess....
MLB
fantasypros.com

Joe Pisapia’s Rest of Season Rankings (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Check out my 2022 fantasy baseball rest of season rankings ahead of the start of the second half of the MLB season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy baseball, be sure to check out...
MLB

