Erasmo Ramirez tosses three scoreless innings on mound Sunday

New York Giants second-round pick WR Wan’Dale Robinson signed his rookie deal — a four-year contract worth about $8.2 million. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Coming out of Kentucky, many considered the pick of Robinson to either be a reach or redundant to second-year WR Kadarius Toney. But after investing high draft capital into both players, the Giants will likely find a way to utilize both of their skill sets at the same time. Both Robinson and Toney are capable of running from the slot and are most dangerous with the ball in their hands. Robinson is a former running back, and you can tell in his play style. At just 5-foot-8, he put up 1,334 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his final college season. In Year 1, though, he may not be more than a gadget player, which is reflected in his average draft position of WR102. In a deep Giants receiving room, he may not be relevant this season outside of dynasty formats.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO