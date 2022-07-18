Pauline Louise Parsons

Born September 10, 1981, in Salisbury, he was the son of Sandra Henry of Salisbury and Charles Neal, Jr. of Cambridge. Corey loved his family and often showed his infectious smile. He enjoyed taking care of his yard as well as traveling. Corey loved all of his dogs, including Nelson.
Lubin Woodrow Pilchard, 68, of Pocomoke City, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 22, 1954 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Lubin W and Hazel Marshall Pilchard. He graduated from...
NANTICOKE, Md.- A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected. "Originally we thought it was a catfish just because of the...
Wicomico and Somerset counties have opened cooling centers at several locations. The Wicomico County Health Department is welcoming residents to the Wicomico County Civic Center, located at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury, which will be used as a cooling center. People are welcome to the civic center's Danang Room on...
SALISBURY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Salisbury scored a $100,000 scratch-off win last week. The Monopoly X50 scratch-off ticket was sold at the Royal Farms located at 1401 S. Division St. in Salisbury, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all, 31 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more...
PINEY POINT, Md. (AP) - Searchers found the body of a 10-year-old girl who disappeared while swimming in southern Maryland over the weekend, authorities announced Monday. Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla was found dead near where she was last seen in the water on Sunday, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
John and Crystal Briggs of Ellendale, Del., are a most unusual find: "First Generation" farmers. They both hold full-time jobs, but Crystal's passion is raising goats, and his passion is farming of any kind. They have two 70's era broiler houses they've upgraded to current standards. They're also expanding their grain farming efforts on nearby available land. They work very hard, but they always work together.
EASTON, Md.- Easton police have arrested for murder a 41-year-old woman in connection with a July 3 shooting that left a man dead. Police said detectives on Monday served an arrest warrant on Charlene L. Morton of St. Michaels, Md., charging her with first-degree murder, conspiracy to second-degree murder, and two counts of accessory after the fact of first-and second-degree murder. Morton was then released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City bills itself as the "White Marlin Capital of the World", and anglers across the area celebrate every year when the first white marlin is caught. This year, that honor belongs to Kevin Gibbs, who reeled in the first white marlin of the 2022 season on Tuesday, June 7, at approximately 9:06 a.m. Gibbs caught the marlin aboard the “Wrecker” vessel, led by Captain Jeremy Blunt. The marlin was released shortly after being caught.
LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that the Lewes-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring to Savannah roads, starting 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, until 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, pending weather. The closure is due to a required herbicide application for vegetation control.
LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 51-year-old wanted Laurel man. Police said that on Saturday, July 16, a concerned citizen observed Danny Adkins in the Lockwood Development, located in Lewes. Troopers responded to the 20th block of Foxwood Court, where they took Adkins into custody. Adkins, a registered...
BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police have located the vehicle suspected to be involved with a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy in Worcester County last week. The vehicle is described as a 2011 black Mercedes sedan. Police located it at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday,...
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury-based poultry giant Perdue Farms has bolstered its executive leadership team with the appointment of Kevin McAdams as president of Perdue Foods and chief operating officer of Perdue Farms, effective Monday. He will report to Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. “We’re thrilled to have Kevin join Perdue...
PARSONSBURG, Md.- A suspected drunk driver is facing charges after sideswiping a Maryland State Police patrol vehicle parked on the shoulder of westbound Route 50 in Parsonsburg. Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a trooper was on patrol in the area of westbound Rt. 50 and Forest Grove...
DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested a 51-year-old man for a third offense DUI and related charges after he crashed his truck into a house. Police said that on Monday night officers responded to the 200 block of West Division Street after Angelo Albarran struck a curb, utility pole, and a home while operating a GMC Sierra.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach mayor and commissioners are considering the possibility of extending outdoor dining space. What restaurateurs have and what the city allows now is 750-square-feet. The extension would increase outdoor dining space by 25 percent, i.e. 1,000-square-feet. However, this applies to restaurants that either have the...
SALISBURY, Md. - With his "I Voted" sticker proudly adorning his shirt, Ed Seinbeil of Salisbury is proud to get out and do his civic duty. "It's a freedom that I respect and I think we have that right and we should come out and have our choice," he said.
