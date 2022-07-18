ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Pauline Louise Parsons

 2 days ago

Pauline Kraus Parsons, 84, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed peacefully on July 13, 2022....

Corey Donté Neal

Born September 10, 1981, in Salisbury, he was the son of Sandra Henry of Salisbury and Charles Neal, Jr. of Cambridge. Corey loved his family and often showed his infectious smile. He enjoyed taking care of his yard as well as traveling. Corey loved all of his dogs, including Nelson.
James Smith

James (Jimmy) A. Smith, 66, US Army National Guard (ret.) passed away on June 27, 2022 after a brief illness at Coastal Hospice at The Lake in Salisbury, MD. To read full obituary, click Here.
Lubin Woodrow Pilchard

Lubin Woodrow Pilchard, 68, of Pocomoke City, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 22, 1954 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Lubin W and Hazel Marshall Pilchard. He graduated from...
6pm Newscasts

WBOC 6 pm News - December 27, 2021. WBOC TV 16 is Delmarva's number one source for breaking news, local news, weather, sports, education and traffic information. WBOC covers Dela…. WBOC 6 pm News - December 16, 2021. WBOC TV 16 is Delmarva's number one source for breaking news, local...
Shark Caught in Nanticoke River

NANTICOKE, Md.- A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected. "Originally we thought it was a catfish just because of the...
Wicomico County, Somerset Counties Open Cooling Centers

Wicomico and Somerset counties have opened cooling centers at several locations. The Wicomico County Health Department is welcoming residents to the Wicomico County Civic Center, located at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury, which will be used as a cooling center. People are welcome to the civic center's Danang Room on...
Salisbury Store Sells $100K Maryland Lottery Scratch-off Ticket

SALISBURY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Salisbury scored a $100,000 scratch-off win last week. The Monopoly X50 scratch-off ticket was sold at the Royal Farms located at 1401 S. Division St. in Salisbury, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all, 31 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more...
Sheriff's Office: Searchers Find 10-Year-Old Swimmer's Body

PINEY POINT, Md. (AP) - Searchers found the body of a 10-year-old girl who disappeared while swimming in southern Maryland over the weekend, authorities announced Monday. Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla was found dead near where she was last seen in the water on Sunday, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Honoring Delmarva Farmers: John and Crystal Briggs

John and Crystal Briggs of Ellendale, Del., are a most unusual find: "First Generation" farmers. They both hold full-time jobs, but Crystal's passion is raising goats, and his passion is farming of any kind. They have two 70's era broiler houses they've upgraded to current standards. They're also expanding their grain farming efforts on nearby available land. They work very hard, but they always work together.
Woman Arrested for Murder in Easton Shooting

EASTON, Md.- Easton police have arrested for murder a 41-year-old woman in connection with a July 3 shooting that left a man dead. Police said detectives on Monday served an arrest warrant on Charlene L. Morton of St. Michaels, Md., charging her with first-degree murder, conspiracy to second-degree murder, and two counts of accessory after the fact of first-and second-degree murder. Morton was then released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.
Ocean City Awards $5K for First White Marlin Catch of 2022 Season

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City bills itself as the "White Marlin Capital of the World", and anglers across the area celebrate every year when the first white marlin is caught. This year, that honor belongs to Kevin Gibbs, who reeled in the first white marlin of the 2022 season on Tuesday, June 7, at approximately 9:06 a.m. Gibbs caught the marlin aboard the "Wrecker" vessel, led by Captain Jeremy Blunt. The marlin was released shortly after being caught.
DelDOT to Temporarily Close Portion of Lewes-Georgetown Trail

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that the Lewes-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring to Savannah roads, starting 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, until 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, pending weather. The closure is due to a required herbicide application for vegetation control.
Police Arrest Wanted Laurel Man

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 51-year-old wanted Laurel man. Police said that on Saturday, July 16, a concerned citizen observed Danny Adkins in the Lockwood Development, located in Lewes. Troopers responded to the 20th block of Foxwood Court, where they took Adkins into custody. Adkins, a registered...
Kevin McAdams Appointed President of Perdue Foods and COO, Perdue Farms

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury-based poultry giant Perdue Farms has bolstered its executive leadership team with the appointment of Kevin McAdams as president of Perdue Foods and chief operating officer of Perdue Farms, effective Monday. He will report to Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. "We're thrilled to have Kevin join Perdue...
Dover Man Arrested for Third Offense DUI After Crash

DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested a 51-year-old man for a third offense DUI and related charges after he crashed his truck into a house. Police said that on Monday night officers responded to the 200 block of West Division Street after Angelo Albarran struck a curb, utility pole, and a home while operating a GMC Sierra.
Rehoboth Beach Leaders Consider Expanding Outdoor Dining Space

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach mayor and commissioners are considering the possibility of extending outdoor dining space. What restaurateurs have and what the city allows now is 750-square-feet. The extension would increase outdoor dining space by 25 percent, i.e. 1,000-square-feet. However, this applies to restaurants that either have the...
