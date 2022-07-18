ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickies Appoints Senior Director, Brand And Product Marketing

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 2 days ago

Dickies, owned by VF Corp., appointed Doug Thielen as senior director, brand and product marketing global, effective July 25. Thielen worked with Sarah...

sgbonline.com

pymnts

Voices of the CFO: Competing for and Retaining Talent

When it comes to recruiting and keeping talent in an organization, chief financial officers (CFOs) do more than provide data about the salaries the market offers or handle payroll. Several CFOs have told PYMNTS that they also play a key role in facilitating engagement and communication, not only within the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Nordstrom Pumps Up Its Product, Marketing Ranks

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom Inc. has promoted Deniz Anders to senior vice president and chief marketing officer, and has named former Dick’s Sporting Goods executive Nina Barjesteh president of the Nordstrom Product Group. Anders will lead all marketing efforts, including brand programs, digital marketing, creative strategy and corporate affairs. Anders has been with the company for 22 years, most recently serving as vice president of marketing.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “Deniz is a proven leader with the...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Former Mastercard SVP Patrick Reynolds joins BlueConic as CMO

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Multi-award winning, pure-play customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic today announced that Patrick Reynolds has joined the company as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer. The former Mastercard Senior Vice President will spearhead BlueConic’s global marketing organization, positioning the company for its next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005019/en/ Patrick Reynolds appointed CMO of Customer Data Platform BlueConic (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Myodetox Names Tori Johnston Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Myodetox, a company reinventing the physical therapy experience and making it easy for people to take care of their bodies, today announced that Tori Johnston has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. With 13 clinics throughout Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto and sights on rapid expansion across new markets, Tori brings over a decade of experience to the Myodetox C-Suite following senior level marketing positions at SoulCycle, Xtend Barre, and AKT. Her expertise in both scaling physical locations and introducing cutting-edge brands to new markets ensures Myodetox is prepared for the next phase of growth. In this new role, Tori will oversee the brand and growth teams as the company looks to expand both its physical and digital footprints. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005955/en/ Myodetox Chief Marketing Officer Tori Johnston (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Shift4 Appoints Samantha Weeks, PhD as Chief Transformation Officer

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, announced the appointment of Samantha Weeks, PhD, to the position of Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005009/en/ Samantha Weeks, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Everbridge’s Vernon Irvin Recognized as One of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that Savoy Magazine recognized Everbridge’s Vernon Irvin as one of the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America in its just-published Summer issue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005513/en/ Everbridge’s Vernon Irvin Recognized as One of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
WWD

REI Path Ahead Ventures Selects Founders of Color for Accelerator

As part of its ongoing efforts to help emerging companies strengthen their businesses, REI Path Ahead Ventures has selected six companies founded by people of color for an accelerator program. Through the 16-week program, participants will gain mentoring, funding and programming as well as access to REI’s production, distribution and...
BUSINESS
Business
Economy
Marketing
pymnts

Basis Vectors Adds Digital Commerce Cloud Platform CommerceV3 to Portfolio

B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-focused private equity and technology firm Basis Vectors has acquired digital commerce cloud platform Commerce V3, according to a Wednesday (July 20) press release. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Blake Ellis and Nathan Focht, who co-founded Commerce V3 in 2002, will continue to run the day-to-day...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global At-Table Ordering Leader me&u Creates Waves in North America - Offering Venue Partners Improved Guest Experiences, Labor Efficiencies and Sales Growth

Tapping into a new hospitality movement, diners can order and pay faster with me&u's cutting-edge technology. NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hospitality technology scale-up me&u doubles down on its presence in the U.S. market. Spearheading the digital evolution of the hospitality industry, Australian-founded me&u is the leader in at-table ordering, with personalization and A.I. driving adoption and usage across more than 15 million customers globally.
TECHNOLOGY
The Hollywood Reporter

Participant Ups Four Execs in Campaigns and Engagement

The department is meant to extend the reach and impact of Participant’s films through marketing, digital resources and social. Participant has elevated four executives in the campaigns and engagement department, which is meant to extend the reach and impact of Participant’s films through marketing, digital resources and social.
BUSINESS
WWD

Depop Names Kruti Patel Goyal CEO, Replacing Maria Raga

LONDON — One year after its acquisition by Etsy Inc., fashion resale app Depop is welcoming a new chief executive officer — Kruti Patel Goyal, currently Etsy’s chief product officer. She will take up her job on Sept. 12, succeeding the longtime CEO Maria Raga. Goyal will...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BigCommerce Elevates Make it Big 2022 Ecommerce Conference, Emphasizing Mid-Market and Enterprise Merchant Growth and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced registration is now open for its global Make it Big 2022 Conference which will be held virtually September 13-14. Registration is free and will stream daily on-demand at 9 a.m. CST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005131/en/ BigCommerce Make it Big 2022 Virtual Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Marionnaud Italy and Revieve Partner to Launch Industry-First AI Suncare Advisor to Strengthen Sun Protection Awareness Among Consumers

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, today announced a partnership with Marionnaud Italy, the European leader in the selective distribution of fragrances and cosmetics, and a subsidiary of the AS Watson group of companies, to debut an AI Suncare Advisor in Italy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005330/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
SKIN CARE
pymnts

Flip Raises $60M at $500M Valuation to Expand Discovery eCommerce Platform

Discovery eCommerce startup Flip raised $60M in a Series B funding round that puts its valuation at $500 million as the company expands its social commerce platform and strengthens brand relationships. The funding round was led by WestCap with participation from previous investors Mubadala Capital and Streamlined Ventures, bringing the...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Hyosung America Launches Four New Products Set to Empower Cash Management and Enable Cash-to-Digital Experiences

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Hyosung America announced today the launch of four new retail products that bridge the legacy of Hyosung’s innovation and modular design with the industry’s most transformational cash-automation solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005356/en/ Hyosung America announced today the launch of four new retail products: the Hero (MX5400), X10 Cash-In Sidecar (HK700), MetaKiosk (MX9700) and Cajera CR-E (MS500EL). (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL
pymnts

Innovation Bodes Well for the Future of Digital Commerce

Jason Hoffman, senior VP customer success and partner enablement at Digital River, writes in the PYMNTS eBook “Baseline 2022: What the Next Six Months Holds” that eCommerce brands looking to thrive should be positioning themselves for long-term growth — and not just focused on weathering the current stormy economy.
INTERNET
Digiday

SKYY Vodka, Universal aim to connect with new generation of drinkers

Alcohol brand SKYY Vodka and Universal Pictures are teaming up for a marketing campaign ahead of the July 22 release of the Jordan Peele film “Nope.”. “The whole idea behind this campaign is that the movie ‘Nope’ is like looking up in the sky, trying to see what’s going on, what’s happening there,” said Sean Yelle, senior category marketing director at Campari America, parent company of 30-year-old SKYY Vodka. The new work asks people what’s in the sky, tying the partnership into the spirits brand’s name and messaging.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Agrify Reveals Changes To The Board Of Directors And Executive Leadership Team

Agrify Corporation AGFY revealed a number of leadership changes to further support the company’s growth initiatives. Max Holtzman, who currently serves as operations director at Ocean 14 Capital, and who previously served as the senior advisor to the United States Secretary of Agriculture, has been appointed to Agrify’s board of directors as an independent director.
AGRICULTURE

