1 seriously injured after fire in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to the corner of Sanderfer Road and U.S. Highway 31 to find a house and attached house trailer in flames.
One person sustained serious burns and was airlifted to a treatment center. Firefighters said that the person exited the house before they arrived.
Officials say that the house and trailer were completely destroyed as a result of the fire.
