ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

1 seriously injured after fire in Athens

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeBep_0gjbVz4700

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the corner of Sanderfer Road and U.S. Highway 31 to find a house and attached house trailer in flames.

Lincoln County teen killed in Friday night crash

One person sustained serious burns and was airlifted to a treatment center. Firefighters said that the person exited the house before they arrived.

Officials say that the house and trailer were completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown at the time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Car flipped in single-vehicle crash

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped on its side after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 431 just south of Owens Cross Roads. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services inc. one person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Webster says that the extraction...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

Flee on Winchester Road leads to crash and arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon, Robert Anderson was traveling westbound on Winchester Road near the intersection of Bell Factory Road in a vehicle traveling at 70 MPH. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit located the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop but Anderson began to flee....
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

SWAT on scene of people barricaded in a residence

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT and Street Crimes Units are at a residence where two people have barricaded themselves in a residence. The incident is on Wandering Lane. Both people that are barricaded in the residence have active felony warrants according to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Lincoln, AL
Athens, AL
Accidents
Athens, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit a police officer on July 19. Authorities say that officers were responding to a call near the 500 block of County Road 540, after neighbors say a Pitbull attacked and severely injured their dog, and also tried to attack them.
HANCEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

One person injured in Athens house fire

Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen and employees with Landers Mclarty Subaru hand delivered 100 boxes of food to families in need on Saturday. Alabama Democratic Party women's reproductive news conference. Updated: 13 hours ago. Members of the Alabama Democratic Party made "a call to action for women's rights" Search ongoing...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

Third man arrested for spending $14,000 on restaurant’s gas card

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A third person was arrested Sunday for spending $14,000 on a restaurant’s gas card without authorization, according to Priceville Police. According to a Facebook post from Priceville Police Department, J.W. Steakhouse in Priceville reported around $14,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on a company’s gas card. The purchases were spread out of the course of a year.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHNT News 19

Second arrest made in 2021 Florence homicide

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A second arrest has been made in connection with an August 2021 homicide. A teenager was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with capital murder. Florence Police said a male juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder Monday. Officers responded to the...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody

The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville man charged with murder after shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is dead after a shooting near Bob Wallace Avenue Tuesday morning. Huntsville Police said officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Westcorp Boulevard and 15th Avenue Southwest just after 9:15 a.m. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed 63-year-old Larry Rice of Huntsville was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:26 a.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy