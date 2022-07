One can only imagine the desperation this poor dog must have felt struggling to swim in this icy lake in Russia, not knowing if he would survive. People were enjoying their ordinary day by the lake when they spotted a struggling dog trying to make their way back to shore. Without hesitation, this brave woman jumped in and began pushing her way through the thick ice and cold water, determined to make her way to the dog. As a crowd began to form by the shore, they watched as she guided the dog, as they swam back to safety together. The dog’s family was so grateful to be reunited with their beloved pet again and for the heroic actions of this kind stranger.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO