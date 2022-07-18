ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Soy industry buyers and sellers coming to US Soy Connext

By Jody Heemstra
 2 days ago

The U.S. Soybean Export Council will bring buyers and sellers across the soybean industry together at the Soy Connext event on August 22-24, 2022, in San Diego, California. Soy Connext is...

The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hillenbrand Announces Binding Offer to Acquire LINXIS Group, a Global Leader in Process Equipment and Automation Solutions for the Food Industry

Advances Hillenbrand's long-term profitable growth strategy; builds significant scale with leadership positions in attractive food end market. Highly complementary systems and equipment to Coperion; expands its customer offering in food and provides strong synergy opportunities. Expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS within the first full year. BATESVILLE, Ind., July...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Jim Tompkins redux: US supply chains receive F+

In April 2020, as the pandemic was raging worldwide, Jim Tompkins, arguably the dean of supply chain management consultants, spoke to FreightWaves about the outlook for his industry. Tompkins warned that COVID-19 was a before-and-after event for supply chains and that it would cement a profound shift from models based on cost, speed and efficiency to those based on what he referred to as “volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity,” or “VUCA.”
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Producing palm oil substitute from corn waste

Is a sustainable, local alternative to palm oil possible? The research consortium NextVegOil from Aachen, Bochum, Düsseldorf and Münster is aiming to develop a commercial-scale process for producing a microbial oil similar to palm oil from agricultural waste in the future. A specially modified unicellular fungus will do the work. In the project, which is funded by the Bioeconomy Science Center (BioSC) and involves two research groups from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU), the aim is then to produce vegan cheese based on the palm oil substitute in cooperation with a start-up based in Berlin and Bonn.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Testing the use of human urine as a natural fertilizer for crops

A team of researchers from several institutions in Niger, Germany and the U.K. has conducted a real-world test of the use of human urine as a natural form of fertilizer for crops. In their paper published in the journal Agronomy for Sustainable Development, the group describes an experiment they conducted with women farmers in the Niger Republic and the use of human urine.
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Indian Manufacturer Grasim to Build B2B eCommerce Platform

Indian manufacturing company Grasim Industries says it will spend 2,000 crore ($25 million) over the next five years to build a B2B eCommerce platform for the building materials industry. “The foray into B2B e-commerce is yet another strategic portfolio choice as it crystallizes our intent to invest in the new-age,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. companies for career growth, according to new research

Certain signs of a good workplace are obvious — fair salaries, friendly co-workers, low quitting rates — but other "green flags" aren't as clear. Take professional development, for example, which can look different across industries, jobs and experience levels. Yet a lack of career growth opportunities is often...
BUSINESS
CNN

Inside Hong Kong's high-tech vertical farm

In a former industrial warehouse, Farm66 uses LED lights and robots to grow microgreens, herbs and tomatoes. The startup hopes to bring food production closer to home in cities like Hong Kong, and wants to adapt its technology for extreme environments — including outer space.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Cultivated meat company Meatable showcases its first product — synthetic sausages

Founded in 2018, Meatable is one of several companies developing cell-cultured meat products, one of several solutions touted to help combat climate change. Countless cultivated meat companies have entered the fray and attracted venture capital money to find ways to develop “real” meat without harming animals or the environment. Meatable touts its big differentiator as being how it has cultivated its synthetic meat products from the get-go — rather than using fetal bovine serum (FBS), which is harvested from cattle fetuses, Meatable says that it uses opti-ox technology, which is based on a single cell from the umbilical cord of an animal. As such, it says that “no harm is done” to the animal.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

ByteDance-backed warehouse robotics startup Syrius picks up $7M

The four-year-old company specializes in what’s called automated mobile robots (AMR), in contrast to some of its competitors that offer automated guided vehicles (AGV). In essence, AMRs are robots that can plan routes and react to circumstances in real time and are considered more advanced than AGVs, which follow pre-determined paths.
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

Reimagining the future of “sustainable” hospitality with a 2050 mindset

The Sustainable Hospitality Challenge announces finalists at the Hotel Sofitel Legend the Grand in Amsterdam. The finalists of the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge (SHC) have been announced after a jury of C-level industry decision-makers reviewed 17 innovative concepts submitted by the world’s leading hospitality schools. The winner of this year’s challenge will present their innovative sustainability project at the flagship industry forum FHS in Dubai, from September 19-21, 2022.
INDUSTRY
Dr. E.C. Beuck

US Federal Government Examines Important Role of Farmers and Ranchers in Regenerative Agriculture

View of a family farm in the morningBertsz from PixabayToday the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform is meeting to discuss the role of farmers and ranchers in regenerative agriculture practices, with the stance that they are of essential importance to address issues of climate change and increasing food production needs. Climate change is a core threat to the country’s food supply in a variety of ways, as extreme weather events, pests, and water scarcity all detrimentally impact crop yields and can turn farmland unusable by farmers. The emphasis at the meeting of the Committee on implementing greater regenerative agriculture practices in the country, whether they be as simple as rotating crops or other steps to improve soil fertility, shows that the Federal government takes these concerns very seriously.
pymnts

BankiFi Americas Launches in US With Focus on Small Business Banking

British embedded banking FinTech firm BankiFi has landed in North America with the debut of BankiFi Americas, a move that supports the digitization and payment modernization requirements of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). BankiFi’s open cash management platform and architecture allow financial institutions (FIs) to embed a solution that can...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Prime Health Services Expands Sales Team to Scale and Support Growth

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Prime Health Services, Inc., a national cost management solutions company, today announced it has two strategic additions to its development and sales team. These key hires reflect Prime Health’s continued momentum as an emerging PPO network market leader, as well as its expansion strategy across their tailored services for minimizing the rising cost of health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005945/en/ Prime Health Services, Inc., a national cost management solutions company, today announced it has two strategic additions to its development and sales team. Kyle Devereaux, Vice President of Business Development and Bryan Hunziker, National Sales Executive. (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH SERVICES

