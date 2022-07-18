Soy industry buyers and sellers coming to US Soy Connext

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Prime Health Services, Inc., a national cost management solutions company, today announced it has two strategic additions to its development and sales team. These key hires reflect Prime Health’s continued momentum as an emerging PPO network market leader, as well as its expansion strategy across their tailored services for minimizing the rising cost of health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005945/en/ Prime Health Services, Inc., a national cost management solutions company, today announced it has two strategic additions to its development and sales team. Kyle Devereaux, Vice President of Business Development and Bryan Hunziker, National Sales Executive. (Graphic: Business Wire)
