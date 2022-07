As the entire world comes down from the monumental high of knowing that Jennifer Lopez and the love of her life, Ben Affleck, tied the knot over the weekend in Las Vegas, more details about their unexpected nuptials are coming to light. When Lopez shared that she'd gotten married, fans rushed to see what dress she wore for the occasion. The multi-hyphenate superstar did drop a few breadcrumbs about her gown, but it took until today for it to be identified: it was an Alexander McQueen creation that goes way, way back.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO