This weekend the Milwaukee Air and Water show will include legendary performers. I understand that nothing lasts forever. Sometimes things just run their course and come to an end. One event I do miss in the Forest City is Rockford Airfest. It was a lot of fun. They brought in some top-level performers. The reason why the show was so special to me was it brought back great childhood memories. I remember as a kid going to many air shows in Illinois and Wisconsin with my parents.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO