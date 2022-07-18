ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 Most Important Bears of 2022: No. 9 Trevis Gipson

By Brendan Sugrue, Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 most important Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2021 season, look ahead to 2022 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

We’re now in the single digits of the list and coming in at No. 9 is defensive end Trevis Gipson, who is primed to become a breakout star this season.

Background

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Trevis Gipson (99) reacts during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Position: Defensive end

Age: 25

Experience: 3rd season

2022 cap hit: 976,418

2021 recap

Chicago Bears’ Trevis Gipson reacts to a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Gipson may not have had the record-breaking season that teammate Robert Quinn enjoyed, but the second-year pro still had a breakout season that not many saw coming. The former Tulsa standout sacked the quarterback seven times last season and forced five fumbles in 2021. Only Khalil Mack and Charles Tillman have punched ball out more than Gipson over the last 10 years. He also totaled 39 tackles, including seven for loss.

Speaking of Mack, his lingering foot injury that caused him to miss the second half of the season allowed Gipson more playing time in his place. He started nine games and seemed to get better as the year wore on. Five of his sacks and four of his forced fumbles came in the team’s final eight games. His signature Thor sack celebration was on full display and he was a pleasant surprise in an otherwise dreadful season.

2022 outlook

Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Trevis Gipson (99) forces a fumble as he tackles New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Gipson may have burst onto the scene in 2021, but he won’t be a surprise when this season kicks off. He’s consistently billed as one of the team’s biggest potential breakout players for 2022 and even if Quinn does wind getting shipped out of town, Gipson is still expected to play a major role on the defensive line. He’ll have to do it in a new defensive scheme, though.

The Bears switching from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 might be very beneficial for Gipson. He’s an impactful pass rusher, but seemed to struggle dropping back into coverage. He will likely be used strictly as an edge rusher with his hand in the ground and with his ability to sniff out the ball, we could be seeing even more forced fumbles when quarterbacks drop back to pass.

Big question: Will Gipson become a breakout star?

Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99) warms up with teammates at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Gipson has already taken a huge first step in his development, but what is his ceiling? Can he truly become a breakout star for the Bears and push for double-digit sacks? Considering how he ended the 2021 season, it’s entirely possible we haven’t seen the best of Gipson yet.

Coming out of college, Gipson was considered a raw talent, needing time to develop his skills at the NFL level. It appears he got just that after an uneventful rookie season before emerging last year. Now, with Mack traded and Quinn likely out of the picture, Gipson more than likely becomes the team’s top edge rusher. He’ll see more snaps and have more opportunities to rush the quarterback. He’s already learned from two of the best in Mack and Quinn, like how to focus on the football instead of the quarterback when rushing the passer. Gipson is primed to start the season fast and not look back with a breakout performance.

30 Most Important Bears of 2022

We're counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2022. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

