Dividends Will Make The Difference In The Second Half. While Samsung's results may not spark a major reversal in the chip industry they, and other signs within the market, suggest a bottom is in play and it's one for dividend investors to take advantage of. The chip stocks are undervalued and pay safe, if not always large dividends. Today's list includes not only some deep values but some high yields as well. We aren't expecting a major reversal in the market but neither are we expecting the bottom to fall out and that means it's time to start making regular buys of high-quality names at opportune prices.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO