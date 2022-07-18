ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Hair Stylists Explain The 3 Biggest No-No’s When It Comes To Coloring Hair

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374a4D_0gjb7vdi00
Shutterstock

Hair dye has the power to transform your appearance this summer— for the better, or for worse. We checked in with professional hair stylists, experts and colorists for 3 common dye and color mistakes to avoid over 40 to prevent adding years onto your look. Read on for tips and suggestions from Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites, Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFWO7_0gjb7vdi00

1. Over-Processing, Bleaching & Dying Bright Colors

When women over-process their hair, such as by bleaching it or dying its bright colors, Will explains that they "frequently make a hairstyle error" and can inadvertently make themselves look older. Another issue is that "some women get hair rebond," she adds, which can "significantly burn and flatten thin hair." This, she says, may cause the hair to become "more dry, frizzy, break, or in the worst case," result in hair loss. Particularly for thin and aging hair, a "careful touch" is required. She recommends going for "shorter hair" if you dye it, to help to "give off a more healthy-looking" appearance. "Try a hair spa treatment instead of bleaching your hair," she suggests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3bnL_0gjb7vdi00

2. Going For Chunky Highlights

Most women, when they are starting to go gray, have gray hair in "different spots" of their heads, Abdullah notes. "So if you have chunky highlights of bleach blonde or silver, this is how you will look," she says, pointing out the potential to add more years to your tresses. If you really want to add "style to your hair that will actually appear youthful," Abdullah suggests trying dimensional highlights. "These use three or four different shades of your original color, so if your hair is brown, the stylist will use successively lighter colors of brown, sometimes going up to a golden blonde color, but never a bleach blonde," she explains. "The colors are applied sparingly in such a way as to increase the appearance of movement and volume." Light will also filter through in the sunlight in a very attractive way, she says, and dubs this "perfectly flattering for a woman over 40."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cXQv_0gjb7vdi00

3. DIY-ing Your Colored Tresses

Rivera stresses that her "number one rule is to never take on something that a professional should be doing when it comes to your hair," especially processes that involve chemicals. "There is a science and chemistry involved in services such as coloring, highlighting and perming, to name a few, and professionals are well trained to understand the proper methods for application," she continues. Incorrect application (especially when coloring your hair at home) can lead to "damaging the hair and can result in long-term, irreversible damage in extreme cases," she warns. Likewise, Rivera concludes that "professionals attend school and often apprentice to learn proper cutting techniques that ensure a great look," so she suggests "staying away from the urge to cut your own hair or someone else’s if you’re not properly trained."

Comments / 0

Related
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Hair Stylists#Hair Coloring#Phenix Salon Suites#Niawigs Inc 1
Shine My Crown

These 5 Hairstyles Will Make You Look Younger (for Real)

Aging isn’t always stress- and judgment-free for us women. We are constantly bombarded with advice and tips on how to look half our age; and while some of us (myself included) often succumb to the pressures of wanting to look as youthful as possible, I must admit, there are benefits to subscribing to some of those anti-aging rituals.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

8 Gorgeous Highlights Ideas for Gray Hair

Few things are certain in life other than getting older. And with age comes life experience and physical change — including getting gray hairs. While many of us will go gray, the journey to full-on silver hair is different for everyone. Some of us first notice a few white strands around our temples in our 20s, while others first notice a gray patch around the hairline in their 40s. Either way, whether you decide to conceal your grays with hair dye or leave them be is entirely up to you.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
Page Six

Kim Kardashian wears (almost) nothing but hair on Allure cover

Kim Kardashian is totally bare, except for her hair. The makeup mogul covers the August 2022 issue of Allure, wearing nothing but a nude-hued Skims bodysuit and a Rapunzel-worthy blond braid wrapped around her body. Things get even more surreal inside the magazine, with Kardashian wearing a “top” made entirely...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
shefinds

Why Women Over 40 Who Take These Supplements Every Morning Never Age—Not Just Collagen!

While there are many benefits of taking collagen supplements to promote more supple, radiant and glowing skin, it often isn’t enough to rely on if your goal is a naturally vibrant complexion. While striving for healthy-looking skin over 40, eating a balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising and getting enough sleep is imperative, just as supplementing with several different options is.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
latest-hairstyles.com

20 Sweet Short Shag Haircuts with Bangs

Short shag with bangs is a pixie to bob-length cut with tons of layers for added movement and texture that tends to be very low-maintenance. “The shag can bring out a lot of texture in flat, straight hair. The shorter layers help build the volume where you want it, and there’s no weight to pull the hair down,” she explains. The layers are customizable, so the cut will work with your natural hair texture and suit your face shape.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy