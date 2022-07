If you were like I was and really excited for the Daughtry show with Blackstone Cherry at The Lincoln tomorrow night, it appears that the show has been canceled. Daughtry's performance was removed from The Lincoln's section where you buy tickets. The next show that you can buy tickets to at The Lincoln is The Dead South, which is performing next week. If you go to buy tickets from Daughtry's website you'll get a link that says the show was canceled. You can see that here.

