Getting from here to there in Owatonna can be a challenge if 'here' is the northeast part of town and 'there' is the southeast part of the city including the new Owatonna High School campus. Traffic generally funnels drivers toward downtown. The City of Owatonna and Steele County are hosting an open house on Thursday, July 21 from 4 to 6 pm at the Community Center on the Steele County Fairgrounds.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO