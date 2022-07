For a generation of fans, Toys 'R' Us is a staple of childhood, with the toy company offering shoppers a whimsical and unpredictable experience. In recent years, the company has made headlines for its various evolutions, after it initially filed for bankruptcy in the fall of 2017. A lot of that evolution has included partnering with existing brick-and-mortar franchise to offer a new in-person shopping experience — and it looks like the company will be trying that once again. On Monday, it was announced that Toys 'R' Us will be opening shops inside of every Macy's location in the United States, with the goal of being completely operational by the holiday season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO