Glyndon, MN

Buffalo River State Park kids' program fosters early love for the outdoors

By Robin Huebner
DL-Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLYNDON, Minn. — Parents may not know exactly what to expect when they bring their young children to Prairie Preschool, but they do know it will be a fun, engaging and educational experience. The program, led by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Naturalist Paula Comeau at Buffalo River...

DL-Online

Charlee June Riewer

Meghan & Tyler Riewer, of Vergas, Minnesota, are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Charlee June Riewer. Charlee was delivered by Tonya Diggins, CNP, Midwife, at Perham Health on July 10, 2022, at 4:22 pm. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Charlee is welcomed home by siblings Colt & Camdyn; grandparents Mike & Lynette, Jim & Amanda, and Brett & Greta; and great-grandparents Lester & Mary, Jim & Sandy, Crystal, and Linda.
VERGAS, MN
DL-Online

Highland Drive street reconstruction could begin in September, likely to finish in 2023

DETROIT LAKES — Highland Drive residents could see construction begin on their street as soon as September. In a joint meeting with engineers from Becker County and Detroit Lakes on July 19, residents were told to expect the road reconstruction on Highland Drive to begin in early September and last into 2023, depending on the weather.
DL-Online

Students of longtime DLHS vocal music instructor to return for retirement bash

DETROIT LAKES — Kathy Larson, who taught vocal music at Detroit Lakes Public Schools for 34 years, has announced that she will not be returning this fall. Larson, who also directed 28 musical theater productions for the district, left quite an impression on her former vocal and theater students — so much so, in fact, that they are planning a two-day retirement bash for her, on Aug. 13-14.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 18-20

3:06 a.m., Alarm in a boiler room was going off in an apartment building along Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes. It was a false alarm. 9:42 a.m., Complaint was taken of a neighbor urinating on their property along East Island Lake Road, Detroit Lakes. Complainant had a video. 11:53 a.m., Vehicle...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Becker County board swears in new veterans service officer

DETROIT LAKES — As of Tuesday morning, Becker County has a new veterans service officer. Matthew Erickson was sworn-in to his new job during a regular meeting of the Becker County Board on July 19. Erickson was introduced at the meeting by Larry Knutson, chair of the Becker County...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1246 Estate of SANDRA JEAN MINA, F/K/A SANDRA J. GRAN Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated December 9, 2015, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed George Mina, whose address is 993 Lakewood Drive, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Gina Devilbiss Hendry Registrar Date: 7-14-2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Dated: 7-14-2022 Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (July 20 & 27, 2022) 83080.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

UPDATE: Woman injured in rollover

DETROIT LAKES (July 19, 2022) — A 72-year-old woman from Oaks, N.D., was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on July 18. Her vehicle was traveling on Becker County Road 15. Her vehicle traveled down a hill and stopped when her tires entered the water of Fog Lake. The woman...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

Liturgy of the Word for Children during the Sunday mass, 11 am. Under the patronage of Our Lady of the Rosary, the Parish strives to live the "mysteries" and this keeps the focus on Christ, on a life centered on the Eucharist, and the mission to reach beyond itself to bring about the Kingdom.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Court news: Detroit Lakes man charged with felony burglary of new bookstore

DETROIT LAKES — Justin Robert Marlen, 37, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree burglary. According to court records, on June 1 a Detroit Lakes police officer was approached by known individuals, who handed him a stack of brand new books. They said Marlen had given the books to them, and told them he had stolen them from a bookstore in Detroit Lakes, adding that he had accessed the store through a back basement door.
DL-Online

Emergency crews respond to report of car going into lake off Becker County Road 15

Emergency crews responded to the report of a car going into a lake off Becker County Road 15 late Monday morning. The accident was reported as a rollover with injuries, with the vehicle reportedly rolling and ending up in shallow water in Fog Lake near East Maud Lake Road. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. Details were not immediately available.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Notice of filing dates for City of Ogema

Notice of filing dates for City of Ogema Notice of filing dates for City of Ogema elected officers; Ogema Minnesota, any eligible person who desires of having his or her name placed on the official ballot as a candidate shall file an affidavit of candidacy at the City Office at 309 Perrault St, Ogema MN 56569 and pay a filing fee of $2.00. Filings for City Office Open Tuesday, August 2, 2022 8:00AM and close Tuesday August 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM Officers to be Elected are as follows, Two (2) Four-Year Term, City Council member’s; One (1) Four Year Term, Secretary Treasurer. City Election will be will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Terms of elected officials begin first Tuesday in January, 2023. July 14th, 2022 Lea Haverkamp, City Clerk (July 20 & 27, 2022) 82667.
OGEMA, MN

