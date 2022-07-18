ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, MA

Massachusetts Police arrest 18-year old after attempting to steal $700 in Legos, other items

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“On July 16 2022, at about 6:02 PM, Plainville Police were dispatched to Target, 91 Taunton Street, for a shoplifting in progress. En route, officers were advised that the male suspect was stopped by Assets Protection (AP) in the...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 4

joe2473
2d ago

Here is a crazy idea. I live in Braintree and I know for a fact that that Target is hiring like every other company. Why didn’t you go to Target to get a job this way you could work for what you want.

Reply
3
 

