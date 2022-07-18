ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon plan for homeland cruise missile defense taking shape

By Jen Judson
Navy Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Pentagon’s plan to defend the U.S. homeland from cruise missiles is starting to take shape after a prolonged period of development because until recently, the threat was perceived as a more distant regional one, a senior Air Force official said. North American Aerospace Defense...

MilitaryTimes

Another nuke-sniffing plane joins Offutt fleet

Crew members from Offutt Air Force Base’s 55th Wing in Nebraska feasted their eyes last week on something they hardly ever get to see: a new plane. The WC-135R “nuke-sniffer” jet that landed July 11 at the Lincoln Airport — the 55th’s temporary operating base while Offutt’s runway is replaced — was actually built in 1964.
NEBRASKA STATE
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Melting runways in the UK; D1 at Farnborough, RIMPAC; Pentagon eyes 375 F-35s from LMT; D for 'detention' travel risk; And a bit more.

British authorities declared the country’s first-ever weather-related national emergency over record-high temperatures on Monday. The new record, 40.2°C, or 104.3°F, was recorded at Heathrow Airport in London, where temps are still rising Tuesday. Heathrow is where most folks visiting this year’s Farnborough Airshow are routed before arrival....
TRAVEL
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US gov’t says Iran may try to assassinate US officials

In a June 16 report obtained this week, U.S. intelligence officials said they believe Iran is still plotting to assassinate current and former U.S. government officials as revenge for the January 2020 drone strike on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which was ordered by President Donald Trump. A U.S. government intelligence...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats, the Pentagon said Monday, announcing two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025. Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, said the contracts will provide 28 satellites, as the U.S. moves to greatly expand and enhance its ability to counter increasing threats from Russia and China. Both countries have been making strides in their development of hypersonic missiles, which are more difficult to track and shoot down because they maneuver more in flight than conventional weapons that travel in predictable paths. Last year China tested what U.S. officials said was a hypersonic missile, and Russia has used the weapons in strikes during the war in Ukraine. “Russia and China have been developing and testing hypersonic glide vehicles — these advanced missiles that are extremely maneuverable,” Tournear told Pentagon reporters Monday. “These satellites are specifically designed to go after that next generation version of threats out there so that we can detect and track these hypersonic maneuvering vehicles and predict their impact point.”
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Army cuts force size amid unprecedented battle for recruits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army is significantly cutting the total number of soldiers it expects to have in the force over the next two years, as the U.S. military faces what a top general called “unprecedented challenges” in bringing in recruits. Army officials on Tuesday said the service will fall about 10,000 soldiers short of its planned end strength for this fiscal year, and prospects for next year are grimmer. Army Gen. Joseph Martin, vice chief of staff for the Army, said it is projecting it will have a total force of 466,400 this year, down from the expected 476,000....
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Claims Ukraine Soldiers Made Into 'Monsters' by Secret Experiments

Russian officials claimed on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have been turned into "monsters" in "secret experiments" in biological laboratories in Ukraine funded by the United States government. Vice-speakers of Russia's Federation Council and the State Duma, Konstantin Kosachev and Irina Yarovaya made the remarks after a regular meeting of a...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Bell’s 360 Invictus Helicopter Is Preparing to the Fire Weapons of the Future

Alongside the many open questions regarding the aircraft’s future weapons configuration, the Army has set clear parameters for FARA to fire a 20mm cannon. Laser-guided Hydra 70 rockets, Hellfire missiles, Spike “Non Line of Sight” weapons, the emerging Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM), and even unanticipated, yet-to-exist weapons will all fire from Bell’s new 360 Invictus, a stealthy, high-speed attack helicopter being offered for the Army’s Future Assault Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA).
MILITARY
Fox News

Senate urges Pentagon to consider deploying warplanes to Ukraine, fighter pilot highlights 'urgent need'

A bipartisan group of senators this week urged the Pentagon to "consider" deploying war planes to Ukraine as it continues to grapple with Russia’s months-long deadly war. In a letter led by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, a bipartisan group of six senators urged the Department of Defense to "consider fourth-generation fighter aircraft and necessary flight training" to be included in upcoming military aid packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Senior Iranian official claims Tehran now capable of making nukes

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the country is capable of making a nuclear weapon but a decision whether to do so has not yet been made. Kamal Kharrazi’s comments...
MIDDLE EAST
Newsweek

Iran Is Testing Us. So Far, We Are Failing | Opinion

In February, a jet carrying Iran's minister of the interior, Ahmad Vahidi, landed at Pakistan's Nur Khan air base and he was not arrested. Vahidi, and four other senior Iranians, are wanted by INTERPOL for "aggravated murder and damages," for their role in the July 18, 1994, bombing of the Argentine-Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA in Spanish) center in Buenos Aires.
MIDDLE EAST
nationalinterest.org

History Provides Another Alternative to the All-Volunteer Force

It is time that serious observers and policymakers begin shifting the debate beyond the dual possibilities of either the AVF or a draft to meet realistic defense needs. Is the all-volunteer force (AVF) sustainable? The inquiry has been asked before. With ever-increasing personnel costs and a growing divide between those who serve and those who do not, the long-term viability of the AVF is in question. Military observers such as Thomas Ricks have even argued that the success of the AVF in fighting the battles of the last several decades is reason enough to rid of the establishment force: it’s too easy for the nation to go to war with such an effective military. Recent opinion pieces have shed light on the continuing problem of servicemember entitlement and cultural enamoring over military service.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Survey raises serious questions about the future of the all-volunteer force

The results of a new survey of military and veterans and spouses — including details on financial difficulties — raise concerns about the future of the military, said the executive director of the organization that conducted the survey. Fewer military, veterans and spouses are likely to recommend military...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Putin's Ally Orders Forces To Prioritize Ukraine Missiles As Zelenskyy Says West Weaponry Beginning To Help

Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally has ordered defense forces to prioritize destroying Ukraine's long-range missiles and artilleries as the war-ridden country targets Russian supply lines with the West-supplied weaponry. What Happened: The Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the Vostok group, which is fighting in Ukraine, and "instructed the...
MILITARY

