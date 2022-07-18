ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Man hurt in Ville Platte shooting, police say

By Dionne Johnson
 3 days ago

VILLE PLATTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A man was wounded in a Ville Platte shooting early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue said officers responded before daylight to an area near Gabriel Villa where they located the victim.

Lartigue said an early investigation has revealed that he had been involved in an argument with the suspect before he was shot.

He said a person of interest is being sought and ask that anyone with information call the police department at 337-363-1313.

