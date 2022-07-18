Man hurt in Ville Platte shooting, police say
VILLE PLATTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A man was wounded in a Ville Platte shooting early Sunday morning.
Police Chief Neal Lartigue said officers responded before daylight to an area near Gabriel Villa where they located the victim.Early morning shooting in Maurice leaves a man dead
Lartigue said an early investigation has revealed that he had been involved in an argument with the suspect before he was shot.
He said a person of interest is being sought and ask that anyone with information call the police department at 337-363-1313.
