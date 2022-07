Working moms are heroes. They work tirelessly to fulfill two demanding responsibilities – one to their family and the other to their employers. While Rebecca Schuld was fulfilling the latter responsibility from the basement of her home due to the pandemic’s protocols, a little human to whom she owes the former responsibility was with her throughout – that adorable little human was her 13-week-old baby. The combination of the pair on live TV trended online, and many viewers have showered with admiration.

