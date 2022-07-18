Kansans Getting The Most Out Of Working From Home

RANS Aircraft Founder Randy Schlitter has handed over the title and duties of president to long-term employee Tony Dopita. “Tony knows the planes, the customers, and the business and he understands customer service. I’m confident in his ability and his commitment to our customers and our brand. This gives me the opportunity to turn a corner, and I’m happy to spend more time in the R&D department to further the advancements in sport and utility aviation for RANS,” says Schlitter, designer of the RANS line of airplanes.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO