Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis is known for switching up her looks very frequently. From weight loss to changing her hair, the reality star sometimes can look unrecognizable. In 2021, Dennis and Chleb Ravenell split, but the latter didn't want to watch the situation play out right before his eyes. "I couldn't watch it. It was too emotional for me. I'm not even going to lie," he recently told Entertainment Tonight of a recent episode. "That literally kind of broke my heart at that time. I literally was trying everything to get back together with her, because I wanted to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO