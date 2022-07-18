ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as thunderstorms threaten flash flooding and damaging winds

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The First Alert Weather team is on Red Alert today due to potentially severe thunderstorms that could cause flash flooding along with damaging winds. We’re expecting the first line of storms around...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory in effect, scattered showers Thursday

NEW: A few pop-up storms possible tomorrow because of the very high humidity and heat. NEXT: Hottest weather arrives during the weekend. Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, feeling like 100+. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a heat wave is expected this week in New York City....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nycweathernow.com

NYC Heatwave Arrives Severe Storm Chance Thursday

Good morning everyone. If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’d know that a heatwave was coming and it arrives today. For those living under a rock, enjoy the shade, rolly pollie bugs, and cool, clammy conditions. Next chance of rain will be Thursday as some severe storms may pop with the heat, but those storms do not represent a break in the heat; just a 1 day slight drop in humidity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Thrillist

NYC May Face Its Longest Heatwave in a Decade This Week

A second, scorching heat wave is about to hit the Big Apple, and NYC residents should plan ahead. The National Weather Service announced that a heat advisory for extreme temperatures and humidity will begin at 12 pm on Wednesday and last until 8 pm the same day. Temperatures are expected to float between 95 and 100 degrees. Later in the week will bring more of the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bulletin-news.com

Thunderstorm Watch Continues Across Essex County

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning, which means that flooding is imminent, for northern Essex County on Monday afternoon. Additional thunderstorms and floods were predicted to continue until 10 p.m. tonight evening. Caldwell and Bloomfield were among the communities in Bergen and Essex counties expressly listed by...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Red Alert#First Alert#Heavy Rain
101.5 WPDH

‘Severe Weather, Tornado Threat’ For Hudson Valley, New York

Just a few days after a tornado affected parts of the Hudson Valley, weather experts say there's a "high" chance of another tornado touching down in the region. On Monday around 7:30 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather warned of the chance of bad weather and a tornado threat remains for parts of the Hudson Valley this afternoon.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Sinkholes swallow parked cars after drenching storms slam NYC

Transportation was halted and a massive sinkhole devoured a van after more than 4 inches of rain fell across northern North Jersey and the Big Apple Monday. Powerful thunderstorms that unleashed torrential rain and copious amounts of thunder and lightning Monday afternoon and evening across the middle leg of the Northeast's Interstate 95 corridor caused all manner of chaos on city and suburb streets. Flash flooding was a major problem in and around the New York City metro area as well as on the subways as 24-hour rainfall totals topped 4 inches in some of the hardest-hit places.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 326 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glen Cove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bayville around 335 PM EDT. Oyster Bay around 340 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Huntington around 350 PM EDT. Centerport around 355 PM EDT. Northport around 400 PM EDT. Commack around 405 PM EDT. Smithtown around 410 PM EDT. Stony Brook around 420 PM EDT. Centereach and Port Jefferson around 425 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

How much rain fell in Connecticut from Monday's storm?

Thunderstorms brought some much needed rain to parts of Connecticut on Monday, days after Gov. Ned Lamont approved a stage 2 drought declaration for all eight of the state's counties. The heavy rain caused flooding and road closures in parts of Connecticut, including in Stamford and Greenwich. The storm also...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5ny.com

Storms cause big problems across NYC area

NEW YORK - Parts of the New York City region turned into rivers and waterfalls after the heavy rain on Monday. At one point, a sinkhole opened up in the Bronx swallowing a van. "As soon as I come out to smoke my cigarette, I see the van," said Tony...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Severe weather warnings for NY, NJ as storm rolls in

More wet and windy weather is on tap for New York and New Jersey followed by extreme heat. Downpours flooded streets and thunder rumbled across the New York – New Jersey area on Monday. As the storm continued, the National Weather Service issued a series of warnings. Get more below as they roll in.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy