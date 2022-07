As COVID-19 cases surge in Arizona, some hospitals around the Phoenix area are seeing an increase in patients. “This virus continues to circulate, and it’s circulating more within the community. We also, in tandem with that, have seen a slight increase in the number of people that we have in the hospital than we have had previously,” said Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer of Valleywise Health.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO