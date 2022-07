With the announcement of the Chicago street race in 2023, NASCAR will not return to Road America next season. That’s a big bummer to many fans who love the road course in Wisconsin. I’m sure that Tyler Reddick will be a little disappointed that he won’t be able to defend his first career Cup Series win there in 2023. Still, with change comes more change and that’s what we’re getting with NASCAR here.

