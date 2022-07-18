ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Suspect in 2018 Vermont murder for hire due to change plea

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

One of the suspected middlemen in the 2018 kidnapping and death of a Vermont man as part of a murder-for-hire case stemming from a financial dispute is due in court for a change of plea hearing, federal court records show.

The records say Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Henderson, Nevada, is scheduled to appear in court in Burlington Friday.

Ethridge pleaded not guilty in April to a kidnapping charge in connection with the January 2018 abduction of Gregory Davis, of Danville, who was found shot to death the day after his kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Jerry Banks kidnapped and then killed Davis, but Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, has only been charged with kidnapping. Banks allegedly called Ethridge the day after the kidnapping to inform him that Davis had been successfully kidnapped and killed. Banks has also pleaded not guilty and is being held pending trial.

The court records provide no detail about the change of plea, which was first reported by the Caledonian Record. Ethridge’s defense attorney, Mark Kaplan, declined comment Monday.

Prosecutors allege that Ethridge served as a middleman between Banks, Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, and Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, who were arrested in May on charges of conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of the murder-for-hire that resulted in the death of Davis.

Eratay and Gumrukcu are both in custody pending their transfer to Vermont, where they will answer the charges after they arrive.

Prosecutors say Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI with information that Gumrukcu, the co-founder of a Los Angeles-based biotechnology company, was defrauding Davis in a multimillion-dollar oil deal that Gumrukcu and his brother had entered into with Davis in 2015.

Court documents say Ethridge told the FBI that Eratay approached him more than a year before Davis’ death, asking if he could arrange a murder. Ethridge later approached Banks and arranged for the killing of Davis.

Eratay paid Ethridge more than $110,000, some of which was paid to Banks. After Davis’ death, Eratay allegedly provided Ethridge with an additional payment in bitcoin.

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

Man accused of killing 3 in rural Georgia shooting

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his girlfriend, her brother and the woman’s granddaughter. Jamie Leon Harris, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide. Schley County sheriff’s deputies found 65-year-old Paula Kelly, her 69-year-old brother Charles Brown, and Kelly’s pregnant granddaughter, Lara Bullard, 23, shot dead just after midnight Monday morning at their rural home about 35 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Columbus. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that when deputies responded, they arrested Harris at the house he shared with Kelly, Bullard, and Brown. Harris remained jailed Tuesday in neighboring Sumter County.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets. At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS LA

Arraignment postponed for 2 men charged in deadly 7-Eleven crime spree

The two men charged in the string of deadly 7-Eleven robberies across Southern California made their first court appearance Tuesday at a hearing that postponed their arraignment into August.Malik Patt, 20, wore a blue medical face mask and a chartreuse Orange County jail jumpsuit, while 44-year-old Jason Payne sat bare-faced in a white T-shirt several feet away in the jury box of a courtroom in Santa Ana. Patt was being held without bail, but Payne's bail was set at $100,000.Officials say the two Los Angeles men are neighbors and worked together as delivery people.The two men have been charged in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

5 people shot in downtown LA

Police searched for several suspects connected to the shooting of at least four people in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the officers were alerted to an assault with a deadly weapon on the corner of 7th Street and Spring Street at about 9:45 p.m. At the scene in front of a CVS Pharmacy, they found two men and two women with gunshot wounds.A third man who had been grazed ran to Sixth Street and called police. One of the people shot is in critical condition, while the others are in stable condition.Witnesses told police at least two suspects ran onto Spring Street towards 6th Street after the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Man convicted of gunning down wife inside Whittier Kohl's

WHITTIER – An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife inside a Kohl's store in Whittier as their 8-year-old son waited just outside three days before Christmas 2020 was convicted Monday of first-degree murder. Jurors deliberated less than a day before finding Enrique Acosta, now 43, of Whittier, guilty...
WHITTIER, CA
