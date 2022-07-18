ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahaska County, IA

LOCAL/URBAN PRAIRIE FIELD DAY TO BE HELD

KBOE Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahaska County office of Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) along with the Mahaska County Master Gardeners will host an Local/Urban Prairie Field Day Tuesday, August 23, beginning at 6 pm at the Oskaloosa Elementary. Other stops for the field day include Watson planting at William Penn and the NRCS -Oskaloosa Service...

