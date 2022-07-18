ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamra Judge Slams Jill Zarin As “Thirsty Bitch” For Announcing Tamra’s Real Housewives Return

By Kay
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWiUh_0gjZwPJo00

Not the announcement she was hoping for. Tamra Judge has been rumored for weeks, if not months, to be coming back to Real Housewives of Orange County. While Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong already announced their exits, no information was coming out on who would be coming back, let alone joining.

But thanks to Jill Zarin, the cat is out of the bag. As reported by Page Six, the former Real Housewives of New York star already announced it to fans. On her way to a luncheon in the Hamptons, Jill told her Instagram followers, “And Tamra’s coming back and my friend Vicki [Gunvalson]’s not happy.” The video was posted to Instagram Stories, which expire after 24 hours. So it’s unclear if Jill then deleted it or if it expired. I’m going to guess she deleted it. Because Tamra was PISSED.

Tamra jumped on both Twitter and Instagram to post her own video. She bluntly stated, “Hey guys, I have a big announcement: Jill is the thirstiest bitch I have ever met.”

As for Jill’s claim that Vicki wasn’t happy, Vicki denied it to Page Six. Said Vicki, “Good for her, I’m happy for her.” Another thirst-monster and former RHOC cast member, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, also weighed in. Braunwyn noted, “Obviously her presence has been missed. She’s a staple on the show and they’d be lucky to have her.”

Sources told the outlet that next season is expected to “revolve around Tamra.” Another insider added, “Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on [Real Housewives] Ultimate Girls Trip. She can’t wait to get back in the mix on RHOC and see how she can shake up the dynamic.”

Neither Tamra nor Jill’s rep has responded for comment so far. And Bravo has not made any official announcement about Tamra’s alleged return.

Jill, who is starring in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club alongside Tamra, quickly posted another video. She backtracked, “I just have to straighten something out. This morning I was on my way to the event and I use an expression often: ‘breaking news.’ But it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me. And I had read online that Vicki wasn’t coming back and Tamra was and I said that. I just repeated what I had read. I don’t have any inside information. Nobody talks to me at Bravo. I know absolutely nothing.”

Jill continued, “I just repeated the news that was already printed, so I don’t know why Tamra attacked me today, calling me a thirsty bitch. Thirsty about what? I’m so happy for you! You wanted this and I’m so happy for you. Why is there any animosity? I don’t know. Anyway, we’re gonna have to straighten that one out. But congratulations anyway.”

Her daughter, Ally Shapiro, appeared in the video alongside her mother and chimed in. She remarked, “We love both of you! We love Tamra and Vicki. We love you guys.” Jill added, “We love you guys together.”

TELL US – WHY WOULD JILL ANNOUNCE THE NEWS? IS SHE A THIRSTY BITCH? DO YOU THINK TAMRA IS COMING BACK TO RHOC? WILL YOU BE WATCHING IF SHE IS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

Comments / 3

