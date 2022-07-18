Emma Ciccotosto ’23 awarded Extensiv Fall 2022 Supply Chain Scholarship

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Corvias Foundation, which has awarded more than $15M to more than 500 military dependents, honored its 45 current scholarship recipients, recent graduates and past scholars during a three-day orientation and awards celebration held July 15-17, 2022. The orientation, which focuses on academic, professional and service-oriented growth helps to prepare scholars for undergraduate and professional success. Corvias Foundation is a private foundation founded by Corvias Chairman John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005605/en/ Corvias Foundation scholarship alumnus, Sean Tolbert, shared words of wisdom with the scholarship recipients and graduates during the organization’s award brunch . (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0