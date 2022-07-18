ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Ciccotosto ’23 awarded Extensiv Fall 2022 Supply Chain Scholarship

By Elon University News Bureau
ELON University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Ciccotosto ’23 was announced as the winner of the Fall 2022 Supply Chain Scholarship by Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central. The scholarship, which started in the fall of 2020, supports education for undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in supply chain management, logistics and operations management programs. Ciccotosto’s winning...

www.elon.edu

