Emma Ciccotosto ’23 awarded Extensiv Fall 2022 Supply Chain Scholarship

Fueled by donations, universities are building blockchain curricula and research centers to educate the next generation of software developers, business executives and consumers. While elite schools such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have been leading the pack – its "Blockchain and Money" course had been taught since 2014 by then-professor Gary Gensler, who in 2021 became the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – the movement has broadened. Last month, for example, the University of Cincinnati announced that a recent donation has enabled the launch of two blockchain programs and a lab to begin this fall at its Carl H. Lindner College of Business.

COLLEGES ・ 6 HOURS AGO