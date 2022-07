Under general supervision, performs responsible technical and administrative support to staff, the development community, and the public in the administration of specific planning programs and ordinances. This position will also serve as Code Enforcement Officer and perform a wide variety of tasks and duties as related to the overall enforcement of the Pasquotank County’s codes and ordinances. Ability to organize and prioritize tasks, work independently, and exhibit strong collaborative skills with internal and external stakeholders is essential. This position will work closely with the general public to provide customer service on code issues and must exercise appropriate firmness, tact, and courteousness in carrying out duties. Reports to the Planning Director.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO