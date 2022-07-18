Sedalia Woman Arrested for Peace Disturbance at Dollar General

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Industrial Road. Brandon L. Kalra, 39, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender). Kalra was booked and released and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Jefferson City, MO, man was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 16, near Rock Rapids as being a fugitive from justice. The arrest of Manuel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2001 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Highway 9 near the Jefferson Avenue intersection about seven miles east of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
On the evening of Jan. 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home..
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of July 16th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Blue Jay Boulevard in Sedalia for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. After investigation, Tracy Myles, 27, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Myles was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree. There was no bond information in the report.
(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
A motorcycle crash killed one man and injured a woman Saturday in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Harley Davidson, driven by 52-year-old William E. Nichols of Centralia, was on Route B, 68 feet north of Osage Bend Road (south of Jeff City) around 2 p.m., when the driver was navigating a curve at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate the curve and left the roadway on the left side, struck a ditch, and became airborne, Nichols and his rider, 51-year-old Melinda J. Swanson, also of Centralia, were ejected from the bike and struck a fence line.
A Clinton Police officer spotted multiple vehicles in a gravel parking lot in the area of Artesian Park near the Rogers Street entrance at approximately 10:30 PM CDT Sunday, July 17, 2022. . Further investigation found two men dead of multiple gunshot wounds. This is according to a press release posted on the Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
An area law enforcement is asking for help from the public. The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying three individuals in reference to using a stolen credit card. If you have any information you are urged to contact Detective Kirra Pappert at (660) 827-7823...
A teenage female had to be flown from the scene of an accident in Pettis County on Monday, July 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 15-year-old girl, of Sedalia, stood up while a 2006 Yamaha was in motion and fell off the vehicle. The...
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney Brian Byrd was found dead in his vehicle on Monday afternoon. Police say the vehicle could have been there for up to a week. “Our detectives went out met up with Osage beach detectives, they use some specialized gear,...
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
A Warrensburg man has been charged with felonies for allegedly assaulting law-enforcement officers and resisting arrest after a reported incident on July 15. According to a probable-cause statement, after authorities put handcuffs on Tony Dale Barron after a traffic stop and subsequent arrest, they say Barron became hostile toward officers and head-butted an officer in the nose. They also say Barron resisted arrest and caused injuries to two officers. One officer sustained cuts and bruises to their arms and legs, and the other sustained an injury to their finger.
Alice Weiss, 66, lives just outside Columbia, Missouri, on a leafy street with a two-acre retention pond that the neighborhood's 100 or so residents call "the lake." She's an elected board member of the homeowners association and takes it upon herself to manage the landscaping and flower beds in the subdivision's green spaces. She does this despite having to rely heavily on a wheelchair for mobility.
CLINTON, Mo. — The Clinton, Missouri Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and killed Sunday night near a park. Police said officers were in the Artesian Park area at the Rogers Street entrance when an officer found multiple vehicles in a gravel parking lot. Police said...
New life jacket requirement at Oceans of Fun following girl's death. Oceans of Fun is adding a new requirement following the death of a young girl who was pulled from a swimming pool at the theme park earlier this month. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If you notice a little...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department located the remains of an attorney reported missing. Police found the body of Brian Byrd in the backseat of his vehicle parked at Lake Regional Hospital. Investigators will conduct an autopsy to determine Byrd’s cause of death. Investigators say...
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla of Sedalia, was the driver of an eastbound 2008 Saturn Aura on US 50, west of County Road NW 250 around 6 p.m., when the car ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
