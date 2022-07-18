The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 7-18-22

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
A Florida man has brought to light a rather extraordinary local ordinance that applies to beach users at Belleair Shore in Pinellas County, FL. He was issued with a fine of $116 for using a beach umbrella so that he could remain in the shade having had previous issues with skin cancer.
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay area. Starting in 2023, Lane will widen roads, realign...
ORLANDO, Fla. – The deadline to register to vote in time for the Florida primary election is July 25, and Black voting advocates are gearing up to get people ready to vote in August and November. Equal Ground Florida is a Black-led, nonpartisan effort to build the Black vote...
There’s a parental rights showdown brewing in nonpartisan elections. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is wading into the School Board endorsement game following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ foray into the nonpartisan elections arena. The Republican Governor has endorsed 26 “pro-parent” School Board candidates, endorsements that were viewed as an “unprecedented”...
TAMPA — This weekend, Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, dominated at the Florida Democratic Party’s annual Leadership Blue convention, where support for Charlie poured in from across the state in the race to unseat Ron DeSantis. Crist’s campaign continues to charge into the primary with an...
ST. PETERSBURG — Today, Charlie Crist’s campaign announced that Charlie has endorsed a first round of school board candidates across the state. These candidates are dedicated to keeping politics out of the classroom, protecting our students’s freedom to learn, and truly defending parental rights. Among those being...
Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday outside Orlando City Hall, organizations from across Central Florida met in the heat of the day to call for action on exactly that climate change. "Climate change is the greatest threat to the safety and long-term well-being of Florida's people economy and environment," Pedmarlin Occelus of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said.
Whether you were born in Tampa Bay or moved here and became one of us, there are just some things that every resident knows: Deviled crab is a delicacy, our traffic sucks and our pride runs deep for our sports teams—no matter how many times we've been burned. Since...
ORLANDO, Fla. – It seems like heat waves are becoming more common, especially for Europe. Just this past week, the United Kingdom experienced an all-time high of 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Closer to home, Salt Lake City reached 107 this past Sunday, while Oklahoma City also hit an all-time high...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Have a few hundred dollars lying around? Then you too can own a piece of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Navy boots. The Friends of Ron DeSantis, the governor’s political action committee, is raising money by auctioning off pieces of the boots he wore while serving in the Navy.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tampa Bay realtors are fed up with people copying their listings and trying to scam renters looking for a home. It’s an issue getting worse here in the Tampa Bay area as affordable housing becomes harder to come by. “I've probably answered 50 calls over...
With the Florida primary election soon underway, it’s time for readers to get serious and know some key things to ensure Floridians are registered and can vote. First and foremost: Make sure your registration is up to date. The deadline to register and update party affiliation for the August 23, 2022 primary election is July 25. That’s just a few days away.
An uptick in spending means Toledo now lags Lee and Mac McGovern in cash on hand. State Rep. Jackie Toledo boasts the highest fundraising totals for any candidate qualified in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. But former Secretary of State and GOP Primary opponent Laurel Lee is catching up fast.
'If my name is being used to trick people, that is definitely wrong.'. In the wake of reports that candidate Erick Aguilar was removed from the Republican fundraising platform WinRed after revelations he had been appropriating the identities of national Republicans like Ron DeSantis in pursuit of small-dollar donations, DeSantis had his say Monday in Jacksonville.
It was a perfect summer afternoon as we sped out into the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Crystal River in central west Florida's Citrus County. The water was flat, the sun warm, and the scallops were waiting. I've lived in the Sunshine State for more than 20 years, and this was my first time going scalloping—I couldn't wait to dive in.
During a briefing, Governor DeSantis said that going after Disney was a way to show corporations that Americans are, in fact, tired of their activism and the constant need to want to change political processes.
MIAMI — Two South Florida hotels are among the best hotels in the world, according to a popular travel website. Travel + Leisure just released its 100 Best Hotels in the World list, and hotels in Miami Beach and on Little Torch Key in the Florida Keys made the cut, as well as one hotel in Palm Beach.
Central Floridians might not agree on a lot of things, but with "feels like" temperatures over 100 degrees, most agree it’s hot. Power companies in Central Florida feel the heat too. As in demand for power. Last Wednesday, Florida Power and Light set an all-time record for demand. About...
