Tampa, FL

The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 7-18-22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon DeSantis, Charlie Crist, and protestors. Things got kind of...

orlandoweekly.com

St. Pete artist sells stickers of anti-LGBT Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in drag to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $223m contract to revamp big Tampa interchange

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay area. Starting in 2023, Lane will widen roads, realign...
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist follows Ron DeSantis’ lead, endorses School Board candidates

There’s a parental rights showdown brewing in nonpartisan elections. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is wading into the School Board endorsement game following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ foray into the nonpartisan elections arena. The Republican Governor has endorsed 26 “pro-parent” School Board candidates, endorsements that were viewed as an “unprecedented”...
floridanationalnews.com

Charlie Crist Endorses School Board Candidates Across Florida

ST. PETERSBURG — Today, Charlie Crist’s campaign announced that Charlie has endorsed a first round of school board candidates across the state. These candidates are dedicated to keeping politics out of the classroom, protecting our students’s freedom to learn, and truly defending parental rights. Among those being...
L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
WESH

Organizations call on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare climate state of emergency

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday outside Orlando City Hall, organizations from across Central Florida met in the heat of the day to call for action on exactly that climate change. "Climate change is the greatest threat to the safety and long-term well-being of Florida's people economy and environment," Pedmarlin Occelus of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said.
cltampa.com

The 30 commandments of living in Tampa Bay

Whether you were born in Tampa Bay or moved here and became one of us, there are just some things that every resident knows: Deviled crab is a delicacy, our traffic sucks and our pride runs deep for our sports teams—no matter how many times we've been burned. Since...
click orlando

Why are 100-degree days rare in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – It seems like heat waves are becoming more common, especially for Europe. Just this past week, the United Kingdom experienced an all-time high of 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Closer to home, Salt Lake City reached 107 this past Sunday, while Oklahoma City also hit an all-time high...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaphoenix.com

Florida’s primary is around the corner: What you should know for voter registration

With the Florida primary election soon underway, it’s time for readers to get serious and know some key things to ensure Floridians are registered and can vote. First and foremost: Make sure your registration is up to date. The deadline to register and update party affiliation for the August 23, 2022 primary election is July 25. That’s just a few days away.
floridapolitics.com

‘Fraud on the donor’: Gov. DeSantis condemns Erick Aguilar’s fundraising fake

'If my name is being used to trick people, that is definitely wrong.'. In the wake of reports that candidate Erick Aguilar was removed from the Republican fundraising platform WinRed after revelations he had been appropriating the identities of national Republicans like Ron DeSantis in pursuit of small-dollar donations, DeSantis had his say Monday in Jacksonville.
The Daily South

What to Know Before You Go Scallop Harvesting in Florida

It was a perfect summer afternoon as we sped out into the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Crystal River in central west Florida's Citrus County. The water was flat, the sun warm, and the scallops were waiting. I've lived in the Sunshine State for more than 20 years, and this was my first time going scalloping—I couldn't wait to dive in.
WESH

Save money on energy while staying cool in Florida heat

Central Floridians might not agree on a lot of things, but with "feels like" temperatures over 100 degrees, most agree it’s hot. Power companies in Central Florida feel the heat too. As in demand for power. Last Wednesday, Florida Power and Light set an all-time record for demand. About...
