ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla to demo Steam integration next month

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Elon Musk isn't just about messing around with Twitter. The eccentric billionaire's day job (well, one of them) is running the electric car and clean energy company Tesla, a trillion-dollar firm that Musk has a 17% stake in.

Tesla vehicles are high-end and expensive items, and come packed with gadgets and gizmos both trivial and non-trivial (you can make your car do a 'dance', for example). One of the features is the integration of certain videogames on the car's internal screens, which was shown off by an account dedicated to, well, showing off Teslas . Musk was on it immediately, and unexpectedly revealed that the cars will soon boast Steam integration.

See more

Tesla has a shareholders' meeting within this timeframe, so Musk is likely referring to showing off Steam integration there rather than an immediate roll-out. Up until now Tesla has been building out its own service, Tesla Arcade, which supports a limited selection of titles in its Model S and X cars. The specs are a little fuzzy but Tesla itself brags about "up to 10 teraflops of processing power" that's on a par with the "newest consoles," so presumably Elden Ring won't be a problem.

Well, if you've got $80,000 to spare anyway. Aside from planet-saving cars that will let your kids play Stardew Valley on the motorway, Musk remains in the headlines mainly for being sued by Twitter , and his ongoing ambition to make a Mars landing with SpaceX. Oh, and really freaky robots .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Elon Musk intensifies his crackdown on working from home: Tesla is now tracking how frequently staffers swipe into the office and warning them if they don't show up often enough

Tesla workers are being warned by automated emails if they don't swipe into the office frequently enough, after CEO Elon Musk threatened to fire anyone who failed to return to the office full time. The latest shot in Musk's war against working from home was leaked this week, when a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Cars#Vehicles#Tesla Arcade
Benzinga

Tesla Loses Key AI Executive: How Elon Musk Reacted

Tesla Inc’s TSLA senior director of artificial intelligence, Andrej Karpathy, has quit. CEO Elon Musk said it was an “honor” working with the deep learning and computer vision expert. What Happened: Musk thanked Karpathy for his five-year stint at Tesla on Wednesday. He tweeted, “Thanks for everything...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Elon Musk Launches New Attack Against GM and Joe Biden

Elon Musk rarely talks about Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report rivals. The CEO's stance comes down to: He doesn't want to promote their brands. These companies, from startups to veteran auto groups, are positioned mainly relative to Tesla, the leader in and reference point for premium electric vehicles. When new EV models are unveiled, they're presented vis-a-vis Tesla's offerings.
ECONOMY
CNET

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Sold 75% of its Bitcoin

Elon Musk is something of an icon within crypto. That's due in lage part for his association with the Dogecoin memecoin, but it's also because Tesla is one of the biggest institutional investors in bitcoin. Or at least, it was. In Tesla's latest earnings report, it was revealed that the...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Twitter Gets Fast-tracked Elon Musk Trial Over $44 Billion Deal

Twitter Inc will get an October trial in its legal fight to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion takeover, after a Delaware judge said on Tuesday the social media company deserved a quick resolution of the deal's uncertainty. The ruling is a blow to Musk, who pushed for a...
DELAWARE STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Probably Downloaded His Brain into a Robot

Elon Musk is charismatic but also whimsical. Sometimes it's hard to know if Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer is serious when he makes ostentatious claims and thunderous statements on Twitter, his favorite communication channel where he has more than 101.6 million followers as of time of writing.
ENGINEERING
CarBuzz.com

Hacker Angers Tesla Owners By Remotely Opening Their Charging Ports

As we move everything to the cloud and control devices over air, there are bound to be hackers in the middle of the equation. The amounts of delays, lost productivity, and costs associated with some hacks are staggering but this latest hackerman craze has Tesla owners mad about the mysterious opening of their charge ports. The trick is pretty simple as it emulates a Tesla Supercharger proximity signal, but the motives are really nothing short of craving popularity on TikTok.
CARS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy