ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

I really love heart long beach California shirt

tpremiumstore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a note to say that this was the easiest process to follow and I...

tpremiumstore.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
SFGate

Unusual cloud formations observed on California coast

Clouds resembling breaking waves in the ocean are unusual and beautiful, and they've occurred on at least two occasions in recent months in Pacifica, less than 10 miles south of San Francisco, catching the eyes of hobbyist photographers. SF resident Tara Cronin captured an image of a cresting wave cloud...
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

California beach property returned to family nearly 100 years after it was seized from Black owners

Nearly 100 years after the government seized a Black family’s oceanfront property during racial segregation, Southern California officials announced they are returning the property to the living descendants of the family. In the early 1900s, Willa and Charles Bruce bought the oceanfront property to build a resort that could be used by Black people and help them access the shore at a time when they were prevented and restricted. The couple paid a premium for the land, which was priced higher than neighboring lots. Now, Southern California officials have agreed to "right a wrong" by returning the property to the rightful owners. “It is never too late to right a wrong,” said County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who led efforts to return the Manhattan Beach land, reported HuffPost. “Bruce’s Beach was taken nearly a century ago, but it was an injustice inflicted upon not just Willa and Charles Bruce but generations of their descendants who would, almost certainly, be millionaires today if they had been allowed to keep their beachfront property.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
travelnoire.com

Manhattan Beach Is Returned To The Black Family That Bought It In 1912

Bruce Beach is located on the ancestral land of the Gabrielino Tongva people — between 26th and 27th Street along the coastlines of Southern California. In 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce purchased two plots of land for $1,225. The African American couple built a beach lodge on the beach’s shoreline. The resort was the first Black-Owned West Coast oceanfront property. Bruce Beach quickly became a popular destination for Black Americans seeking to vacation in peace. The harassment eventually came, as Ku Klux Klan and local real estate agencies plotted racially motivated hate crimes on the Bruces and beach goers. Bruce Beach resort stayed open despite harassment from locals. That was the case until 1924 when the state of California seized the land under eminent domain — on the ground that the area was to be developed as a public park. The property remained undeveloped for decades thereafter. On Tuesday, June 25th, LA county returned now known as Manhattan Beach to direct descendants of Willia and Charles Bruce.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield

Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
SFGate

Hotel June Malibu Reinvents Historic Motel Where Bob Dylan Wrote ‘Blood On The Tracks’

Plenty of critics consider Bob Dylan’s 1975 album, Blood on the Tracks, to be his greatest work, but even the most fervent biographers might not know the legend of the Malibu motel where he reportedly began writing the record. Originally founded as the Malibu Riviera Motel in the late 1940s by Wayne and Helen Wilcox, the Point Dume property fell into disrepair in later decades and was eventually revived by current owners Shaun Gilbert, Sam Shendow and Reem Al-Zahaw. The new owners purchased the property in 2015 from Gary Wilcox, the son of the couple who built it, and were serious about maintaining the hotel’s legacy as a fixture in the small beachside community.
MALIBU, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Christina Pascucci Leaves KTLA: Where Is the Los Angeles Anchor Going?

Christina Pascucci has been Los Angeles’ premier news source for over a decade. And now that era is coming to a close. Christina Pascucci announced she is leaving KTLA-TV in July 2022. L.A. residents were naturally surprised by the news. Most importantly, they want to know why she is leaving the station where she worked at for most of her career and where she is going next. The Emmy Award-winning anchor had answers to most of her followers’ questions.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy